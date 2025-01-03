The investigation revealed that Deloitte was grossly negligent in auditing Zee's financial statements and violated several provisions of the Companies Act regarding related-party transactions.Read More
The development comes at a time when Goenka, whose family owns approximately 4% of ZEEL and still retains management control.Read More
Goenka will continue to serve as CEO for a five-year term until 2029 in spite of these changes.Read More
The accusations related to Railtel claimed improper termination of a Content on Demand Agreement and the confiscation of cash.Read More
He will continue on the board as a director pending shareholder approval, and the board has approved his desire to prioritise Zee's operational development plan.Read More
Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.Read More
This partnership aims to enhance the distribution of Mukta Arts' films across various media platforms.Read More
Zee stated that the arbitration is still in its early stages, and the LCIA Arbitral Tribunal has yet to determine whether the corporation is culpable in any way.Read More
The withdrawal was based on the "mutual consent" of both parties, who settled their dispute and passed resolutions to withdraw the merger scheme.Read More
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) has witnessed a total of 50% dip in the last one year, and almost 51% dip since the beginning of the year.Read More
