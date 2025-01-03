Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company both on standalone and consolidated basis for the 2nd quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 18, 2024 The Unaudited Financial Results along with limited review reports of the Company for the quarter and half year ended Septemeber 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 26 Jul 2024

ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company both on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the raising of the funds through the issuance of Appropriate Instruments along with the terms and conditions of the Appropriate Instruments subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 16, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024) Clarification - Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 16, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.07.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Jun 2024 3 Jun 2024

ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the fund raising Outcome of the Board Meeting held on June 6, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/06/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 9 May 2024

ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 17, 2024. Annual Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 17, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Apr 2024 16 Apr 2024

Disclosure under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 This is with reference to our disclosure dated January 24, 2024, inter alia informing that the Company approached the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai bench inter alia seeking directions to implement the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between the Company, Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (Sony) and Bangla Entertainment Private Limited (Implementation Application). The Implementation Application was filed by the Company on January 24, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that after seeking appropriate legal advice and reviewing the action-oriented steps implemented by the management, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today considered and approved to withdraw the Implementation Application filed before the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai bench, and decided to continue to agitate all claims against Sony in the ongoing arbitration proceedings.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024