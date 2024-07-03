Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd Summary

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited was initially incorporated as Zee Telefilms Limited on November 25, 1982, which subsequently was changed to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited effective from December 28, 2007. Zee Entertainment Enterprises is mainly in the business of Broadcasting of Satellite Television Channels and digital media; Space Selling agent for other satellite television channels; Sale of Media Content i.e. programs, film rights, feeds, music rights, movie production and distribution. In year 1992, the company launched their flagship television channel Zee TV. Since then, they have transformed themselves into an integrated media conglomerate with operations spanning the entire media spectrum including television programming; satellite broadcasting; production and distribution of films; music publishing, long distance education and the creation of animation software. The Company is mainly involved in the businesses of broadcasting of satellite television channels, space selling agent for other satellite television channels and sale of media content i.e. programs/film rights/feeds/music rights.In the year 1994, Zee Records, the music-publishing arm of Zee, commenced their operations. Also, they launched Zee Education as a division of the company. The companys 100% owned subsidiary, Siticable Networks Ltd (Siticable) commenced their operations as an MSO in Delhi for cable distribution system in India. In the year 1995, Newscorp acquired a 50% stake in Siticable Networks Ltd in an equal joint venture with the company. The company launched Zee TV in the UK / Europe. Also, they launched Zee News and Zee Cinema. In the year 1996, the company started their first cable channel in India under the name of Siti Channel. In the year 1997, they launched Zee Music (originally known as Music Asia). In the year 1998, the company launched Zee TV in the USA. Also, they launched Zee Cine Awards. During the year 1998-99, the company obtained A category license for providing Internet services in India.During the year 1999-2000, the company acquired 50% stake in Asia Today Ltd, Siticable and Programme Asia Trading Company Ltd. They launched four regional channels under the umbrella brand of Alpha, namely Alpha Marathi, Alpha Bangla, Alpha Punjabi and Alpha Gujarato. Also, they launched two new 24-hour channels, namely Zee English and Zee Movies to enter the English language market. They launched two new channels namely Zee Bangla and Musia Asia in UK and launched Zee Gold in USA.During the year, the education division of the company was demerged and transferred to a separate subsidiary company namely, Zee Interactive Learning Systems Ltd. In September 1999, the company acquired Zee Multimedia Worldwide Ltd and thus all the international operations including the broadcasting business of ZMWL came under the companys control.During the year 2000-01, the company launched the Direct-to-Operator (DTO) encrypted channel bouquet comprising of Zee Cinema, four Alpha channels and two English channels. Also, they divested their stake in Buddha Films Ltd (BFL), Zee Sports Ltd (ZSL) and Zee Publishing Ltd (ZPL).During the year 2001-02, the company produced their first big budget movie Gadar -Ek Prem Katha. They formed a joint venture company Zee Turner Pvt Ltd to market and distribute the pay channel bouquet consisting of 14 channels of Zee and 3 channels of Turner in the Indian sub-continent, thereby creating a formidable combination of highly popular channels. They consolidated their operations by linking their various control rooms through HFC. Master Control Rooms (MCR) was established at Hyderabad and Bangalore linking the control rooms through optic fibre, thereby ensuring improvement in the quality of signal delivery to customers.During the year, Zee Interactive Multimedia Ltd, a company set up to provide broadband and conditional access services, merged with Siticable Network Ltd. The company acquired a controlling stake in ETC Networks Ltd, a company engaged in production, marketing and distribution of two television channels with a leading presence in Music and Punjabi language segment. With these acquisitions ETC Networks Ltd became a subsidiary of the company. Also, the company acquired a controlling stake in Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd., a company engaged in production and distribution of feature films (in Telugu and Hindi languages) and television serials. During the year 2002-03, the company hived off two of the foreign subsidiaries namely Hokushan Trading Company Ltd and Asia TV USA, Inc. Also, three wholly owned subsidiaries were merged with the company.During the year 2003-04, the company entered into an MoU with Zee News Ltd, a company 100% owned by Indian nationals, for transfer of physical infrastructure, the editorial and other staff etc, related to production and Broadcast of News and Current Affairs programme on Zee television channels including Zee News. Dakshin Media Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary company was amalgamated with the company. Further, the company consolidated operations of their foreign subsidiary company located at Mauritius by merging of Aisa TV (Africa) Ltd, Software Supplies (International) Ltd, Zee Telefilms International Ltd and Zee MGM Ltd with Asia Today Ltd, Mauritius. Also, another overseas subsidiary, Asia T.V. (Netherlands) Ltd, BVI had been liquidated.During the year 2004-05, the company launched a new channel, namely Zee Sports to the meet the insatiable quest of Indian viewers to enjoy telecast of sports event in India and abroad. The company divested their stake in Padamalaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd, which was the holding company of Padamalaya Telefilms Ltd. Expand Fast Holdings Ltd, one of the overseas subsidiaries, merged with Asia Today Ltd, Mauritius (ATL). Also, ATL, the wholly owned subsidiary of Winterheath Company Ltd (WCL) merged with the holding company, WCL. After the merger, WCL changed its name to Asia Today Ltd. Also, ATL acquired 100% stake in Pan Asia Infrastructure Ltd, a Mauritius based company, engaged in the business of broadcast of television channel in Middle East in South Asian language and development of media city in Dubai. During the year 2005-06, Siti Cable Network Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company acquired entire shares in Indian Cable Net Company Ltd.During the year 2006-07, the company completed the process of de-merger of their News, Cable and Direct Consumer Services business undertakings. Respective resultant entities namely, Zee News Ltd (ZNL) for news business, Wire & Wireless (India) Ltd (WWIL) for cable business and Dish TV India Ltd (formerly known as ASC Enterprises Ltd) (Dish TV). Consequent to demerger of Cable and DCS Business Undertakings of the company, the subsidiaries of the company pertaining to the said business undertakings, namely, Siti Cable Network Ltd, Central Bombay Cable Networks Pvt Ltd, Integrated Subscribers Management Services Ltd, New Era Entertainment Network Ltd, Siti Cable Broadband South Ltd and Indian Cable Net Company Ltd ceased to be subsidiaries of the company. The company exited from their investment in 25 FPS Media Pvt. Ltd (25 FPS) and consequently 25 FPS ceased to be a subsidiary with effect from July 24, 2006. In November 2006, Zee Sports International Ltd, Mauritius, acquired 50% stake with majority representation in the board in Taj TV Ltd, Mauritius, which owns Ten Sports channel. Also, the company acquired 50% stake with majority representation in the Board in Taj Television India Pvt Ltd, Mumbai, which is the distribution arm of Ten Sports in India. The name of the company was changed from Zee Telefilms Ltd to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd with effect from January 10, 2007.During the year 2007-08, pursuant to a scheme of amalgamation, ETC Networks Ltd, a listed subsidiary of the company, merged with Zee Interactive Learning Systems Ltd. The merged entity was subsequently renamed as ETC Networks Ltd. Asia Today Ltd., Mauritius, a wholly owned overseas subsidiary of the company acquired entire equity stake in APAC Media Ventures Ltd, a company registered in Hong Kong, effective October 30, 2007, for the purpose of its broadcasting foray in the Asia Pacific Region. During the year 2008-09, Asia Today Ltd., Mauritius, a wholly owned overseas subsidiary of the company, acquired the balance 40% equity stake in Asia Business Broadcasting (Mauritius) Ltd, a company registered in Mauritius and divested their entire 100% holding in Pan Asia Infrastructure Ltd, Mauritius. Additionally with a view to comply with the regulatory requirements for Russian Broadcasting Operations, Asia TV Ltd, UK, an overseas subsidiary created/acquired an indirect subsidiary called OOO Zee CIS Holdings Ltd in Russia.During the year, the company ventured into the film production and distribution business, with launch of two labels, namely Zee Motion Pictures and Zee Limelight for mainstream and niche films, respectively. For that the purpose, they acquired/created direct/indirect subsidiaries namely, ZES Holdings Ltd, Mauritius, Zee Entertainment Studios Ltd, British Virgin Islands, ZES Mauritius Ltd, Mauritius, ZES International Ltd, United Kingdom and Zee Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd., India.During the year 2009-10, as per the scheme of arrangement, the company demerged the Regional General Entertainment Channel Business Undertaking (comprising of Zee Marathi, Zee Bangle, Zee Talkies, Zee Telugu, Zee Cinemaalu and Zee Kannada television channels) of Zee News Ltd (ZNL) vesting with the company on the appointed date, January 1, 2010. The scheme became effective from March 29, 2010. Also, ETC Networks Ltd (ETC), a listed subsidiary of the company merged with the company with effect from appointed date, March 31, 2010. Upon such merger, the Education Business Undertaking of the company was demerged from the company and transferred to Zee Learn Ltd on the appointed date, April 1, 2010. Also, the 9X Channel Business Undertaking of INX Media Pvt Ltd (now known as 9X Media Private Ltd) was demerged and transferred to the company. During the year, ETC Networks Ltd (ETC), the listed subsidiary of the company acquired the entire shareholding in Cornershop Entertainment Company Pvt. Ltd which in turn held 100% stake in Cornershop Animation Pvt Ltd, Digital Media Convergence Ltd and Re-Med Services Pvt Ltd. Subsequently, these subsidiaries amalgamated with ETC from the appointed date January 1, 2010 in pursuance of a scheme of amalgamation which became effective on April 29, 2010. Asia TV Ltd, United Kingdom, one of the overseas subsidiary along with its subsidiary OOO Zee CIS Holding Ltd, Russia jointly acquired 100% stake in OOO Zee CIS Ltd, a broadcasting operating company in Russia.During the year 2010-11, the company dissolved ZES International Ltd, UK, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZES Entertainment Studios Ltd, BVI and Zee Sports Americas Ltd, Mauritius with effect from June 29, 2010 and June 9, 2011. Asia Business Broadcasting (Mauritius) Ltd, Mauritius was amalgamated with its holding company Asia Today Ltd, Mauritius. Also, Zee Entertainment Studios Ltd, BVI and ZES Mauritius Ltd, Mauritius amalgamated with their holding company ZES Holdings Ltd, Mauritius with effect from March 31, 2011 and March 18, 2011 respectively. Also, ZES Mauritius Ltd, Mauritius divested their entire stake in the Indian subsidiary, Zee Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd.During the year, the joint ventures of the company in digital distribution viz. ITM Digital Pvt Ltd, and in India branded Entertainment Portal viz. India Webportal Pvt Ltd commenced their operations.The company has in-principle approved the acquisition of the balance shareholding of 5% in Taj TV Ltd., Mauritius (Taj) by Zee Sports International Ltd, Mauritius (ZSIL), thus making Taj a wholly owned subsidiary of ZSIL and the amalgamation of ZSIL with their holding company Asia Today Ltd, Mauritius.In 2012, the Company introduces new Bangla movie channel. In 2013, the Board approved a Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Diligent Media Corporation (DMCL) for demerger of media business undertaking from DMCL and vesting into the company. In 2014, the company has sought RBI approval for FII Investment upto 100% in the Company. In 2015, the company launched its entertainment channel Zee Hiburan in Indonesia. The company also entered into food and lifestyle segment category by introducing its new entertainment channel Living Food.As at 31 March 2014, the Company had 19 subsidiaries in India and Overseas. During the year under review the Company expanded its international operations by (i) forming a wholly owned subsidiary of Asia Today Limited, Mauritius (ATL) in Dubai in the name of ATL Media FZ LLC; (ii) establishing a representative Office of ATL in Jakarta, Indonesia; and (iii) initiating the process for creating a joint venture in Thailand to facilitate launch of a general entertainment television channel in Thai language. In addition, through its international subsidiaries, your Company has entered into joint ventures with Voddler Group AG, Sweden - to develop Video-on-demand service technology; and MirriAd, United Kingdom to develop and facilitate in-programme product placement technology in various television programmes.During the year 2014, the channel launched various new successful shows in different genres. Jodha Akbar, a period drama launched during the year received tremendous success and is the No.2 show in Hindi GEC space. Indias Best Dramebaaz was a completely new format launched for the first time on Indian TV by Zee TV. During the year 2014, popular movies like Chennai Express, Race2, ABCD, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Besharam, Zanjeer, Phata Poster Nikala Hero were premiered on Zee Cinema. Premier of Hindi feature film Chennai Express on Zee TV was the highest rated premiere in the history of Indian TV with reach of 52 million in HSM CS 4+.During the year 2014, the channels showcased popular international shows and live mega events like Miss World 2013, Critics Choice Movie Awards 2013 etc. Zing, the music and lifestyle offering of the Company, showcases popular Bollywood oriented properties. The content on Zing revolves around the world of music, lifestyle, movies and celebrities.During the year 2014, the Company undertook various initiatives to strengthen its dominance in international markets by entering into deals with new platform operators as well as launching new channels in some of the geographies. In line with this expansion strategy, the Company launched Zee Film Hindi, Zee Lamhe and Zee Bioskop in various geographies.The Board of Directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises at its meeting held on 15 July 2015 approved in-principle, the acquisition of 100% equity stake in Sarthak Entertainment Private Limited, an entity which owns and operates Sarthak TV, a leading Odiya language general entertainment channel. The said acquisition shall be from current shareholders of Sarthak Entertainment Private Limited, subject to requisite regulatory approvals, as an all-cash deal at a consideration of maximum of Rs 115 crore, including Rs 15 crore payable in FY 2017 and 2018, linked to certain performance milestones of the channel. With this acquisition, Zee has entered the rapidly expanding regional market in Odisha. Sarthak TV, the number 1 player in the entertainment space in Odisha would complement Zees strong regional bouquet of channels viz. Zee Marathi, Zee Talkies, Zee Bangla, Zee Bangla Cinema, Zee Telugu, Zee Kannada and Zee Tamizh. Launched in 2010, Sarthak TV leads the Odia GEC pecking order. The channel has been successful in creating high quality content catering to the needs of local audience. It airs highly successful reality and non-fiction shows besides being the market leader in the fiction segment.During FY15, Zee Studio, in its continued effort to entertain its audience launched its new ideology, See it All and showcased premiere movies like Mission Impossible, Ghost Protocol, Avengers, Megamind etc. These English channels continued to strengthen the network subscription bouquet.The Board of Directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises at its meeting held on 14 October 2015 approved write-off of an investment of GBP 3.25 million (equivalent to Rs 33.06 crore) made by Asia Today Limited, a wholly owned overseas subsidiary of the company, in 2013 for acquiring minority stake in MirriAD Ltd., UK. This write-off was on account of continuing losses and consequent capital reduction/restructuring in MirriAD Ltd., UK. During the year 2015-16, effective September 1, 2015 the Registered and Corporate Office of the Company was shifted to a landmark building called Marathon Futurex situated in Lower Parel, Mumbai which has lavish interiors, sprawling workspaces, the Sky Gardens, restaurants, etc.The Board of Directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises at its meeting held on 15 January 2016 approved in-principle, a proposal for induction of a strategic investor in India Webportal Pvt Ltd (IWPL), a 51% subsidiary of the company, whereby IWPL shall issue Convertible Preference Shares to the said investor, which may result in potential dilution of companys shareholding in IWPL to below 51%. The Board also approved redemption of 2.22 crore 6% Non-Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of Re. 1 each (Unlisted Preference Shares) issued by Zee in pursuance of a Scheme of Arrangement in September 2014. The Company launched 3 channels and decided to take 2 channels off-air. Zee Yuva, launched in August 2016, is a youth focused Marathi channel that caters to contemporary audiences and will help the Company consolidate its leadership position in the language. Zee Anmol Cinema, launched in September 2016, builds on the leadership of hindi movie cluster by adding an FTA property. The channel will allow consumers to sample premium content and graduate to a paid model over a period. Zee Cinemalu, was launched in September 2016 for the movie loving Telugu audience. The channel leverages a library of over 500 titles across genres to cater to the preferences of a diverse set of audiences. Considering the viewer preference for content on Zindagi and ZeeQ, the Company decided to shut down linear feed of these channels. The content of these two channels is available on Companys online platform.The Board of Directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises at its meeting held on 14 March 2016 approved in-principle an acquisition of 100% equity stake in Fly By Wire International Private Limited, Bangalore (FBW). The acquisition shall be an all-cash deal. In addition to the consideration of Rs 2.75 crore payable for the entire stake in FBW, Zee will also take over outstanding bank loan of Rs 58.50 crore of FBW. Initially, Zee will acquire 49% stake in FBW and the balance 51% stake within 5 days of receipt of approval from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. FBW provides aircraft charter services under a NSOP license obtained from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DCGA) and owns/operates one Bombardier Challenger 605 aircraft. Zee has been chartering this aircraft from FBW on an exclusive basis and the decision to acquire FBW was taken by the management with a view to save on increasing aircraft charting costs. On 23 November 2016, the Board of Directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises approved the acquisition of the General Entertainment Broadcasting Business Undertaking of Reliance Big Broadcasting Private Limited, Big Magic Limited & Azalia Broadcast Private Limited, all part of Anil Ambani led Reliance Group Entities, through a scheme of demerger and execution of definitive agreements in relation to such proposed acquisition. The TV broadcasting business of Reliance Group Entities comprises two operational general entertainment channels BIG Magic and BIG Ganga and 4 other TV licenses. BIG Magic is a comedy channel catering to Hindi speaking markets. BIG Ganga is a leading Bhojpuri entertainment channel catering to audiences in Bihar, Jharkhand and Purvanchal. The channels are available on all major MSOs and DTH operators. The General Entertainment TV Broadcasting business undertaking along with its assets, liabilities, licenses, trademarks etc. shall get demerged from BIG Magic Ltd, Reliance Big Broadcasting Private Ltd and Azalia Broadcast Private Ltd into Zee Entertainment Enterprises through a court approved scheme. The consideration payable by Zee for the proposed acquisition shall be by way of taking over of debt of the demerged undertakings aggregating approximately to Rs 295 crore and issue of unlisted preference shares aggregating to Rs 3.95 crore to the shareholders of transferor companies. The Board of Directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises at its meeting held on 15 March 2017 approved the acquisition of 80% stake in technology start-up Margo Networks Pvt Ltd for a consideration of Rs 75 crore taking into consideration the strong synergies of the technology developed by Margo with the current business of Zee. Margo has developed a technology to set up server and compute infrastructure, which will enable content consumption, and has the potential to significantly drive up the digital content consumption scenario. Since Margo is in the first year of its operations, the details relating to its size, turnover etc. are not available. During the year 2017, as part of Sale of Sport Business the Company sold its entire equity stake in Taj Television (India) Pvt. Ltd to Sony Group and consequently Taj Television (India) Pvt. Ltd ceased to be subsidiary of the Company with effect from February 28, 2017. Further as part of the integration of advertisement sales function, a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Zee Unimedia Limited was acquired during the year. Additionally the Company acquired 49% equity stake in Fly-By-Wire International Private Limited, a company engaged in providing Aircraft Charter Services and owns an aircraft.The Board of Directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises at its meeting held on 8 June 2017 approved the acquisition of the entire remaining 49% stake in India Webportal Pvt Ltd (IWPL) from the existing shareholders for USD 30.7 million (equivalent to Rs 200 crore) and 12.5% stake on fully diluted basis in Tagos Design Innovations Pvt Ltd., Bangalore for USD 2.5 million (equivalent to Rs 16.15 crore). IWPL is engaged in the business of media content management including digitization, content aggregation, conversion, creation, distribution through webportals, communication facilities and providing digital infrastructure, application, facilities etc. IWPL distributes media contents on digital platform through various websites including India.com, Bollywoodlife.com, Cricketcountry.com, Thehealthsite.com, BGR.in and Oncars.in. IWPL reported loss before tax of Rs 13.79 crore on total income of Rs 64.72 crore for FY 2017. Tagos Design Innovations Pvt Ltd., Bangalore is a technology start-up, which has developed an in-video discovery platform. The in-video discovery platform developed by Tagos in synergy with Zees OTT business has potential to scale up revenue of Zees OTT business. In line with the intent to expand digital platforms for the media content, Zee has been investing in technology, which has the potential to supplement and scale-up digital business of the company. The Board of Directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises at its meeting held on 24 July 2017 approved a proposal for restructuring of businesses of certain domestic wholly own subsidiaries of the company. The scheme involves consolidation of digital media business done through various subsidiaries of the company into the parent company for deriving business synergies. The amalgamation of Sarthak Entertainment with Zee Entertainment Enterprises will bring the business of broadcasting of Odiya language general entertainment channel Sarthak TV directly under Zees fold. On 18 September 2017, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony Pictures India Private Ltd mutually concluded closure of the transaction for Zees sports broadcasting business to Sony Pictures India Private Ltd and its affiliates (SPN) after payment of consideration of USD 36.32 million to Zee from SPNI. Zee said in a statement that certain conditions precedent for the closures of the second phase of the transaction were taking time and hence both the companies mutually concluded the closure of the transaction. Earlier, on 28 February 2017, Zee had announced the closure of the first phase of the transaction following payment of part consideration of USD 330 million to Zee from SPNI out of total consideration of USD 385 million. On 31 August 2016, the Board of Directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) approved the sale and transfer of the sports broadcasting business of the company, including TEN brands of television channels, to SPN at an aggregate all-cash consideration of USD 385 million. As on March 31, 2018, the Company had 29 Subsidiaries, 2 associates and 1 joint venture Company. On 16 March 2018, Zee Entertainment Enterprises announced that the company has terminated the transaction for the proposed acquisition of 100% equity stake in 2 Media entities viz. 9X Media Private Limited and INX Music Private Limited (9X entities) due to non-completion of certain material conditions precedent. Earlier, on 6 October 2017, Zee had announced that it had entered into a definite agreement to acquire 9X Media Private Limited and its subsidiaries from Rivendell PE LLC (earlier known as New Silk Route) and other shareholders for an all cash consideration of Rs 160 crore. 9X Media, along with its subsidiaries, operates a bouquet of six music channels viz. 9XM (Latest Bollywood), 9X Jalwa (Evergreen Hindi), 9X Jhakaas (Marathi), 9X Tashan (Punjabi), 9XO (English) and 9X Bajao (Hindi Classics). 9X Medias bouquets of channels have established strong viewership on the back of the unique brand identify created over the years.During the year 2018, the Company acquired the General Entertainment Broadcasting business of Reliance ADAG group housed under Reliance Big Broadcasting Pvt Ltd, Big Magic Limited and Azalia Broadcast Private Limited, in pursuance of a Composite Scheme of Arrangement approved by the Mumbai Bench of Honble National Company Law Tribunal vide order passed on July 13, 2017. The said Scheme interalia provided for Demerger of 6 Television Channels of Reliance ADAG group companies viz. Big Magic (Hindi GEC in Comedy genre), Big Ganga (Regional Channel in Bhojpuri language), Big Magic Punjab (Regional channel in Hindi), Big Magic HD, Big Gaurav and Big Thrill vesting with the Company with effect from Appointed Date of March 31, 2017. This acquisition enabled the Company to expand its portfolio of Channels into newer genres; and consolidated certain businesses carried on by some of the Domestic Subsidiaries in pursuance of a Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation for (a) Demerger of Demerged Undertakings of Zee Digital Convergence Limited, India Webportal Pvt. Ltd and Zee Unimedia Limited vesting with the Company; and (b) Amalgamation of Sarthak Entertainment Pvt Ltd with the Company, with effect from Appointed Date of April 1, 2017. The said Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation was approved by the Mumbai bench of Honble National Company Law Tribunal vide order passed on April 11, 2018 and became effective on and from May 3, 2018.In November 2018, Companys Promoters had issued a Press release conveying their intent to sell/divest up to 50% of their stake in theCompany to a strategic partner. While the process of identifying strategic partner by the Promoters is on, the Promoters had in the interim sold 3.42% equity stake resulting in reduction of Promoters shareholding in the Company from 41.62% to 38.20% as at March 31, 2019. Consequent to further sale of shares held by Promoters after closure of the financial year, the Promoters presently hold 36.70% stake in the Company. During year 2019, Company sold 16.92% Equity stake in Aplab Ltd, an Associate entity, thereby reducing its stake from 26.42% to 9.50%, consequent to which Aplab Ltd ceased to be an Associate of the Company as at March 31, 2019. In terms of the Share Purchase Agreement executed by the Company for acquiring balance 26% equity stake in Zee Turner Limited (a 74% subsidiary) held by Turner International Pvt Ltd, the said subsidiary, changed its name from Zee Turner Limited to Zee Network Distribution Limited w.e.f December 24, 2018; During the year 2020, Company released 14 movies and received a fair share of success. Zee Music Company expanded its music library through acquisition of music titles across languages. It also launched ZEE5 in international markets of Europe, UK and Canada.During the year 2021, Zee TV USA. Inc, an overseas subsidiary of the Company was dissolved with effect from May 1, 2020. Zee Technologies (Guangzhou) Limited, an overseas subsidiary of the Company was dissolved with effect from December 9, 2020. 49% equity stake in Fly-By-Wire International Private Limited, subsidiary of the Company was sold with effect from July 31, 2020.The Company sold 100% equity stake in its four wholly owned subsidiaries namely Zee Unimedia Limited, Zee Digital Convergence Limited, India Webportal Private Limited and Zee Network Distribution Limited to another wholly owned subsidiary Company namely Zee Studios Limited (earlier known as Essel Vision Productions Limited). Accordingly, Zee Unimedia Limited, Zee Digital Convergence Limited, India Webportal Private Limited ceased to be direct wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company and became step-down subsidiaries of the Company with effect from September 30, 2020. Likewise, Zee Network Distribution Limited ceased to be direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and became stepdown subsidiary of the Company with effect from October 22, 2020.The Company has acquired film production and distribution business as a going concern, on a slump sale basis from Zee Studios Limited (formerly known as Essel Vision Productions Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, for a cash consideration of Rs.2695 million and on such terms and conditions as contained in the Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with effect from close of the business hours on February 28, 2021.During the year 2021, the Company launched 2 new channels, Zee Vajwa (Marathi music) and Zee Zest (Lifestyle) with the widest language footprint in the Domestic Broadcast Business. Zee Anmol was relaunched on the DD FreeDish platform in June 2020. Zee Music Company, expanded its music catalogue across languages and maintained position as the second subscribed music channel on YouTube. Zee Live, the live entertainment vertical, launched digital entertainment IPs across various entertainment genres.During the year 2021-22, 3 stepdown subsidiaries of the Company namely Zee Digital Convergence Limited, India Webportal Private Limited and Zee Network Distribution Limited merged with another wholly owned subsidiary Company namely Zee Studios Limited(earlier known as Essel Vision Productions Limited) with effect from 22nd November 2021. Digital Publishing Business Division of the Company was transferred to Indiadotcom Digital Private Limited (formerly known as Rapidcube Technologies Private Limited) through a Business Transfer Agreement. The entire stake in Fly-By-Wire International Private Limited (FBW), subsidiary of the Company was sold by the Company on 18th August 2021. Accordingly, FBW ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company with effect from 18th August 2021. Similarly, entire stake in Idea Shop Web and Media Private Limited (ISWM), stepdown subsidiary of the Company was sold by ZeeStudios Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on 31st January 2022. Accordingly, ISWM ceased to be a stepdownsubsidiary of the Company with effect from 31st January 2022. In 2021-22, the Company launched ZEE5 in the U.S. with high quality original series across 4 languages in June 2021. It launched a new English Channel in South Africa - ZEE ONE on a new DTH platform called OVHD.In 2023-24, Zee Entertainment UK Limited (formerly Zee UK Max Limited), an overseas wholly owned step-down subsidiary company of the Company was incorporated in UK on September 28, 2023; and Entire stake in Zingool Unimedia Limited (formerly known as Zee Unimedia Limited), step-down subsidiary company of the Company (ZUL) was sold by Zee Studios Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on August 17, 2023. Hence, ZUL ceased to be a stepdown subsidiary of the Company with effect from August 17, 2023. Subsequent to the closure of financial year, Zee Media Kenya Limited, an overseas wholly-owned step-down subsidiary company of the Company has been incorporated in Kenya on June 21, 2024.