Top Stocks for Today - 2nd July 2025

2 Jul 2025 , 06:39 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Godrej Properties: The company announced sale of 2.5% stake in Vivrut Developers Private Limited (VDPL) to Godrej Ventures and Investment Advisers Private. The transaction value is ₹8.63 Crore. The company completed the stated transaction on July 1, 2025. This is a related party transaction for the company.

SBI Cards: The business said that it has received a show cause notice (SCN) from the Additional Commissioner (East 1), CGST Gurugram. This proposes to disallow input tax credit (ITC) aggregating to Rs 81.93 crore. This notice was issued on June 30, 2025 and is related to the assessment years from FY 2018-19 to 2020-21 and was shared with exchanges on July 1, 2025. As per the show cause notice, the proposed disallowance includes ₹81.45 Crore on account of mismatches between GSTR-2A and GSTR-3B filings. 

JSW Energy: The business announced that its step-down subsidiary has entered into a battery energy storage purchase agreement (BESPA) with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RVUNL). The agreement is for a 250 MW/500 MWh standalone battery energy storage system (BESS).

Hyundai Motor: The business posted a 6% year-on-year decline in its total sales for June 2025. The company logged sales of 60,924 units as compared to 64,803 units in the same month previous year. Its domestic dispatches slipped 12% to 44,024 units in June.

Lupin: The pharma announced that it received a USFDA approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA). The approval is for loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel, 0.38%.

2 Jul 2025|02:16 PM
2 Jul 2025|01:22 PM
2 Jul 2025|01:01 PM
2 Jul 2025|12:41 PM
