SectorRealty
Open₹2,747
Prev. Close₹2,734.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹9,030.33
Day's High₹2,764.7
Day's Low₹2,655.1
52 Week's High₹3,402.7
52 Week's Low₹2,055
Book Value₹571.41
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)80,578.63
P/E80.77
EPS33.8
Divi. Yield0
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Properties, Ashoka Buildcon, Hero Motocorp, etc.
According to the filing, the site is ideally situated in Joka's rapidly growing micromarket, which is near the main city and Diamond Harbour.
Godrej Properties said last month that it exceeded its full-year business development target of ₹20,000 Crore.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy's, etc.
Godrej Industries reported a consolidated sales of ₹3,647 Crore in Q2 FY2025. The Home Care segment expanded by 12%.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
139.02
139.01
143.66
143.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10,373.26
9,806.12
9,140.7
8,611.06
Net Worth
10,512.28
9,945.13
9,284.36
8,755.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,473.45
570.42
1,747.05
955.83
yoy growth (%)
158.3
-67.34
82.77
-4.28
Raw materials
-107.49
1,093.18
-317.66
-42.74
As % of sales
7.29
191.64
18.18
4.47
Employee costs
-88.35
-257.8
-152.43
-98.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
713.55
82.9
512.19
373.54
Depreciation
-17.77
-16.21
-16.67
-14.53
Tax paid
-187.57
-126.12
-199.37
-132.69
Working capital
1,600.67
1,549.03
1,799.02
-1,282.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
158.3
-67.34
82.77
-4.28
Op profit growth
-128.18
-230.36
199.47
-59.53
EBIT growth
208.15
-61.2
38.41
33.76
Net profit growth
-1,317.26
-113.81
29.88
22.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,035.62
2,252.26
1,824.88
764.92
2,441.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,035.62
2,252.26
1,824.88
764.92
2,441.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,326.34
786.74
760.81
568.17
473.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Pirojsha Godrej
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
N B Godrej
Lead Independent Director
Sutapa Banerjee
Independent Director
Indu Bhushan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashish Karyekar
Managing Director & CEO
Gaurav Pandey
Independent Director
Jayashree Vaidhyanthan
Independent Director
Sumeet Narang
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Godrej Properties Ltd
Summary
Godrej Properties Ltd, the real estate development arm, belonging to the Godrej Group, is one of the leading real estate development companies in India. The company is focused on developing residential, commercial, retail and IT projects across cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Kolkata and Hyderabad. Their business focuses on residential, townships, commercial complexes, office spaces, business centres, IT Parks and technology parks. The company is the subsidiary of Godrej Industries LtdThe company is a fully integrated real estate development company involved in all activities associated with the development of residential and commercial real estate. They undertake their projects through their in-house team of professionals and by partnering with companies with domestic and international operations. Godrej Properties is currently developing residential, commercial and township projects spread across approximately 14 million square meters (151 million square feet) in 12 cities.Godrej Properties Ltd was established in the year 1990 as a real estate development company within the Godrej Group business. The company was originally incorporated on February 8, 1985 as Sea Breeze Constructions and Investments Pvt Ltd. In the year 1990, the name of the company was changed to Godrej Properties and Investments Pvt Ltd. In the year 1991, the company changed their status to a public limited company. In May 1991, the company entered into their first project, namely Godrej Edenwoods at
The Godrej Properties Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2675.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Godrej Properties Ltd is ₹80578.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Godrej Properties Ltd is 80.77 and 4.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Godrej Properties Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Godrej Properties Ltd is ₹2055 and ₹3402.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Godrej Properties Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.16%, 3 Years at 12.83%, 1 Year at 33.22%, 6 Month at -17.91%, 3 Month at -10.97% and 1 Month at -4.49%.
