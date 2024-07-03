Summary

Godrej Properties Ltd, the real estate development arm, belonging to the Godrej Group, is one of the leading real estate development companies in India. The company is focused on developing residential, commercial, retail and IT projects across cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Kolkata and Hyderabad. Their business focuses on residential, townships, commercial complexes, office spaces, business centres, IT Parks and technology parks. The company is the subsidiary of Godrej Industries LtdThe company is a fully integrated real estate development company involved in all activities associated with the development of residential and commercial real estate. They undertake their projects through their in-house team of professionals and by partnering with companies with domestic and international operations. Godrej Properties is currently developing residential, commercial and township projects spread across approximately 14 million square meters (151 million square feet) in 12 cities.Godrej Properties Ltd was established in the year 1990 as a real estate development company within the Godrej Group business. The company was originally incorporated on February 8, 1985 as Sea Breeze Constructions and Investments Pvt Ltd. In the year 1990, the name of the company was changed to Godrej Properties and Investments Pvt Ltd. In the year 1991, the company changed their status to a public limited company. In May 1991, the company entered into their first project, namely Godrej Edenwoods at

Read More