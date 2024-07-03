iifl-logo-icon 1
Godrej Properties Ltd Share Price

2,675.4
(-2.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:39:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,747
  • Day's High2,764.7
  • 52 Wk High3,402.7
  • Prev. Close2,734.1
  • Day's Low2,655.1
  • 52 Wk Low 2,055
  • Turnover (lac)9,030.33
  • P/E80.77
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value571.41
  • EPS33.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)80,578.63
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
  • Open3,095
  • Day's High3,131.05
  • Spot3,101.4
  • Prev. Close3,133.25
  • Day's Low3,062.25
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot225
  • OI(Chg %)-1,00,125 (-24.25%)
  • Roll Over%10.09
  • Roll Cost1.53
  • Traded Vol.5,91,750 (-65.76%)
View More Futures

Godrej Properties Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

2,747

Prev. Close

2,734.1

Turnover(Lac.)

9,030.33

Day's High

2,764.7

Day's Low

2,655.1

52 Week's High

3,402.7

52 Week's Low

2,055

Book Value

571.41

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

80,578.63

P/E

80.77

EPS

33.8

Divi. Yield

0

Godrej Properties Ltd Corporate Action

8 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 May, 2024

arrow

Godrej Properties Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

28 Nov 2024|08:39 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Properties, Ashoka Buildcon, Hero Motocorp, etc.

Godrej Properties: Kolkata Land Deal Sparks Investor Interest

Godrej Properties: Kolkata Land Deal Sparks Investor Interest

21 Nov 2024|10:15 AM

According to the filing, the site is ideally situated in Joka's rapidly growing micromarket, which is near the main city and Diamond Harbour.

Godrej Properties buys 53-acre land parcel in Kolkata

Godrej Properties buys 53-acre land parcel in Kolkata

21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

Godrej Properties said last month that it exceeded its full-year business development target of ₹20,000 Crore.

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

21 Nov 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s, etc.

Godrej Industries logs three-fold jump in Q2 net profit

Godrej Industries logs three-fold jump in Q2 net profit

14 Nov 2024|09:30 AM

Godrej Industries reported a consolidated sales of ₹3,647 Crore in Q2 FY2025. The Home Care segment expanded by 12%.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Godrej Properties Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:04 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.47%

Non-Promoter- 40.32%

Institutions: 40.32%

Non-Institutions: 13.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Godrej Properties Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

139.02

139.01

143.66

143.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10,373.26

9,806.12

9,140.7

8,611.06

Net Worth

10,512.28

9,945.13

9,284.36

8,755.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,473.45

570.42

1,747.05

955.83

yoy growth (%)

158.3

-67.34

82.77

-4.28

Raw materials

-107.49

1,093.18

-317.66

-42.74

As % of sales

7.29

191.64

18.18

4.47

Employee costs

-88.35

-257.8

-152.43

-98.74

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

713.55

82.9

512.19

373.54

Depreciation

-17.77

-16.21

-16.67

-14.53

Tax paid

-187.57

-126.12

-199.37

-132.69

Working capital

1,600.67

1,549.03

1,799.02

-1,282.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

158.3

-67.34

82.77

-4.28

Op profit growth

-128.18

-230.36

199.47

-59.53

EBIT growth

208.15

-61.2

38.41

33.76

Net profit growth

-1,317.26

-113.81

29.88

22.56

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,035.62

2,252.26

1,824.88

764.92

2,441.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,035.62

2,252.26

1,824.88

764.92

2,441.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,326.34

786.74

760.81

568.17

473.17

View Annually Results

Godrej Properties Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Godrej Properties Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Pirojsha Godrej

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

N B Godrej

Lead Independent Director

Sutapa Banerjee

Independent Director

Indu Bhushan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashish Karyekar

Managing Director & CEO

Gaurav Pandey

Independent Director

Jayashree Vaidhyanthan

Independent Director

Sumeet Narang

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Godrej Properties Ltd

Summary

Godrej Properties Ltd, the real estate development arm, belonging to the Godrej Group, is one of the leading real estate development companies in India. The company is focused on developing residential, commercial, retail and IT projects across cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Kolkata and Hyderabad. Their business focuses on residential, townships, commercial complexes, office spaces, business centres, IT Parks and technology parks. The company is the subsidiary of Godrej Industries LtdThe company is a fully integrated real estate development company involved in all activities associated with the development of residential and commercial real estate. They undertake their projects through their in-house team of professionals and by partnering with companies with domestic and international operations. Godrej Properties is currently developing residential, commercial and township projects spread across approximately 14 million square meters (151 million square feet) in 12 cities.Godrej Properties Ltd was established in the year 1990 as a real estate development company within the Godrej Group business. The company was originally incorporated on February 8, 1985 as Sea Breeze Constructions and Investments Pvt Ltd. In the year 1990, the name of the company was changed to Godrej Properties and Investments Pvt Ltd. In the year 1991, the company changed their status to a public limited company. In May 1991, the company entered into their first project, namely Godrej Edenwoods at
Company FAQs

What is the Godrej Properties Ltd share price today?

The Godrej Properties Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2675.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Godrej Properties Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Godrej Properties Ltd is ₹80578.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Godrej Properties Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Godrej Properties Ltd is 80.77 and 4.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Godrej Properties Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Godrej Properties Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Godrej Properties Ltd is ₹2055 and ₹3402.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Godrej Properties Ltd?

Godrej Properties Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.16%, 3 Years at 12.83%, 1 Year at 33.22%, 6 Month at -17.91%, 3 Month at -10.97% and 1 Month at -4.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Godrej Properties Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Godrej Properties Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.48 %
Institutions - 40.32 %
Public - 13.20 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Godrej Properties Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

