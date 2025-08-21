Godrej Properties Secures 7.8-Acre Kukatpally Land Parcel Near HITEC City

Godrej Properties Ltd. on Thursday (August 21) said it has emerged as the highest bidder for a 7.8-acre land parcel in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, with a combined bid value of ₹547.78 crore. The land auction was conducted by the Telangana Housing Board (TGHB) for a residential group housing project. TGHB will issue the allotment letter after completing the due process.

According to the company, the project has an estimated revenue potential of ₹3,800 crore. The land is strategically located near HITEC City and will house premium residential apartments across varied configurations.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties, said the project builds on the strong response to the company’s recent launch, Godrej Madison Avenue at Kokapet, and reflects its aim to deliver future-ready residential developments that create long-term value for residents.

On Wednesday, Godrej Properties also disclosed the acquisition of a 7% stake in Godrej Skyline Developers (GSDL) for ₹9.25 lakh. This involves 92,500 equity shares of ₹10 each. The transaction was completed on Thursday, August 21.

In its June quarter results, the company reported a 15.4% year-on-year rise in net profit at ₹600 crore. Revenue dropped 41% to ₹435 crore. The quarter also saw an EBITDA loss of ₹243 crore. Earlier this month, the company guided for a sales target of ₹32,500 crore in FY26, with expected collections of around ₹21,000 crore, underscoring confidence in its project pipeline and demand outlook.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com