iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Godrej Properties Secures 7.8-Acre Kukatpally Land Parcel Near HITEC City

21 Aug 2025 , 11:04 AM

Godrej Properties Ltd. on Thursday (August 21) said it has emerged as the highest bidder for a 7.8-acre land parcel in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, with a combined bid value of ₹547.78 crore. The land auction was conducted by the Telangana Housing Board (TGHB) for a residential group housing project. TGHB will issue the allotment letter after completing the due process.

According to the company, the project has an estimated revenue potential of ₹3,800 crore. The land is strategically located near HITEC City and will house premium residential apartments across varied configurations.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties, said the project builds on the strong response to the company’s recent launch, Godrej Madison Avenue at Kokapet, and reflects its aim to deliver future-ready residential developments that create long-term value for residents.

On Wednesday, Godrej Properties also disclosed the acquisition of a 7% stake in Godrej Skyline Developers (GSDL) for ₹9.25 lakh. This involves 92,500 equity shares of ₹10 each. The transaction was completed on Thursday, August 21.

In its June quarter results, the company reported a 15.4% year-on-year rise in net profit at ₹600 crore. Revenue dropped 41% to ₹435 crore. The quarter also saw an EBITDA loss of ₹243 crore. Earlier this month, the company guided for a sales target of ₹32,500 crore in FY26, with expected collections of around ₹21,000 crore, underscoring confidence in its project pipeline and demand outlook.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Godrej Properties
  • Godrej Properties Land
  • Godrej Properties news
  • HITEC City
  • Indian Market News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Popular Vehicles’ Subsidiary Expands Into Punjab With BharatBenz Dealership Acquisition

Popular Vehicles’ Subsidiary Expands Into Punjab With BharatBenz Dealership Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2025|03:38 PM
Engineers India announces ₹2 per share dividend

Engineers India announces ₹2 per share dividend

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2025|03:26 PM
Transrail Lighting Bags ₹837 Crore Orders; FY26 Inflows Cross ₹3,157 Crore

Transrail Lighting Bags ₹837 Crore Orders; FY26 Inflows Cross ₹3,157 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2025|02:23 PM
PTC Industries Wins ₹100 Crore Order from BrahMos Aerospace for Titanium Castings

PTC Industries Wins ₹100 Crore Order from BrahMos Aerospace for Titanium Castings

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2025|02:12 PM
Tata Elxsi and Suzuki Open Cloud HIL Center in Trivandrum for Software-Defined Vehicles

Tata Elxsi and Suzuki Open Cloud HIL Center in Trivandrum for Software-Defined Vehicles

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2025|01:58 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.