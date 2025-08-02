Godrej Properties Reports ₹600 Crore Profit in Q1, Up 15% YoY

Godrej Properties posted a 15.4% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2025. The net profit reaches ₹600.12 crore.

The company’s topline declined 41.2% YoY to ₹434.56 crore in Q1 FY26. This is largely due to the accounting nature of real estate revenues. These revenues depend on project completions and handovers. However, total collections jumped 22% during the quarter to ₹3,670 crore. This is reflecting strong customer demand and improved execution.

EBITDA rose 18% YoY to ₹915 crore. This showcases operating strength despite softer revenue. Meanwhile, total expenses fell 20.5% YoY to ₹732.58 crore, aiding profitability.

Bookings for the quarter stood at ₹7,082 crore. This is down 18% from the year-ago period. Still, the company sold 4,231 units, translating to 6.17 million sq. ft. of saleable area. This marked the eighth consecutive quarter with bookings above ₹5,000 crore.

Executive Chairperson Pirojsha Godrej said the company remains confident about growth prospects. “The Indian residential real estate sector has remained strong over the past four years and we expect this momentum to continue,” he noted, highlighting that new business additions since FY23 now hold a future booking value of over ₹90,000 crore.

Among top-performing launches during the quarter:

Godrej MSR City in Bengaluru contributed ₹2,426 crore in bookings.

Godrej Majesty in Greater Noida added ₹925 crore.

Godrej Tiara in Bengaluru secured ₹470 crore.

Bengaluru led regional sales, contributing over ₹3,000 crore, while Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the National Capital Region (NCR) each added more than ₹1,600 crore. During the quarter, the company launched six new or phased projects across four cities, with a potential sales value of ₹8,500 crore.

Godrej Properties also added five new projects with an estimated saleable area of 9.24 million sq. ft., expected to fetch booking value worth ₹11,400 crore. The firm has already achieved 57% of its FY26 full-year business development guidance in the first quarter.

