|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|8 Oct 2024
|Godrej Properties Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please find enclosed Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Oct 2024
|26 Sep 2024
|Godrej Properties Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal to raise funds by way of issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities and/ or instruments through public and/ or private offerings including qualified institutions placements preferential issue rights issue further public offer or any other permissible method that may be considered appropriate and permitted in accordance with the applicable laws including provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 each as amended from time to time and/ or any combination thereof in one or more tranches subject to the approval of the shareholders regulatory and/or statutory authorities as applicable. Please find enclosed Intimation on Outcome of Board Meeting dated October 01, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|Godrej Properties Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Please find enclosed herewith standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Please find enclosed herewith intimation under Regulation 31A of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 May 2024
|23 Apr 2024
|Godrej Properties Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Please find attached audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Please find attached outcome of Board meeting held on May 03, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Feb 2024
|26 Feb 2024
|Please find enclosed intimation on Allotment of 1,836 equity shares by the Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|Godrej Properties Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine month ended December 31 2023. Please find enclosed unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)
