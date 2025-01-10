iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Godrej Properties Ltd Board Meeting

2,306.9
(-0.05%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Godrej Propert. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
Godrej Properties Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please find enclosed Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)
Board Meeting1 Oct 202426 Sep 2024
Godrej Properties Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal to raise funds by way of issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities and/ or instruments through public and/ or private offerings including qualified institutions placements preferential issue rights issue further public offer or any other permissible method that may be considered appropriate and permitted in accordance with the applicable laws including provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 each as amended from time to time and/ or any combination thereof in one or more tranches subject to the approval of the shareholders regulatory and/or statutory authorities as applicable. Please find enclosed Intimation on Outcome of Board Meeting dated October 01, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
Godrej Properties Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Please find enclosed herewith standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Please find enclosed herewith intimation under Regulation 31A of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting3 May 202423 Apr 2024
Godrej Properties Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Please find attached audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Please find attached outcome of Board meeting held on May 03, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.05.2024)
Board Meeting26 Feb 202426 Feb 2024
Please find enclosed intimation on Allotment of 1,836 equity shares by the Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company.
Board Meeting6 Feb 202418 Jan 2024
Godrej Properties Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine month ended December 31 2023. Please find enclosed unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)

Godrej Propert.: Related News

Godrej Properties Acquires 24-Acre Land in Indore for ₹500 Crore Residential Project

Godrej Properties Acquires 24-Acre Land in Indore for ₹500 Crore Residential Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jan 2025|03:35 PM

The project would entail a saleable area of approximately 6.20 lakh square feet and will fetch revenue of about ₹500 crore based on present assumptions.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2024|08:39 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Properties, Ashoka Buildcon, Hero Motocorp, etc.

Read More
Godrej Properties: Kolkata Land Deal Sparks Investor Interest

Godrej Properties: Kolkata Land Deal Sparks Investor Interest

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Nov 2024|10:15 AM

According to the filing, the site is ideally situated in Joka's rapidly growing micromarket, which is near the main city and Diamond Harbour.

Read More
Godrej Properties buys 53-acre land parcel in Kolkata

Godrej Properties buys 53-acre land parcel in Kolkata

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

Godrej Properties said last month that it exceeded its full-year business development target of ₹20,000 Crore.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Nov 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s, etc.

Read More
Godrej Industries logs three-fold jump in Q2 net profit

Godrej Industries logs three-fold jump in Q2 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Nov 2024|09:30 AM

Godrej Industries reported a consolidated sales of ₹3,647 Crore in Q2 FY2025. The Home Care segment expanded by 12%.

Read More
Godrej Properties Wins Gurgaon Land Bid

Godrej Properties Wins Gurgaon Land Bid

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Oct 2024|12:51 PM

Over USD 1.5 billion is the estimated earning potential of GPL's developable land on Gurgaon's Golf Course Road.

Read More
Godrej Properties secures group housing project

Godrej Properties secures group housing project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2024|12:45 PM

The project has a combined income potential of ₹3,500 Crore, according to the company's stock exchange filing.

Read More
Godrej Properties Secures ₹9,650 Crore Land for Housing Projects

Godrej Properties Secures ₹9,650 Crore Land for Housing Projects

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Oct 2024|01:19 PM

The company is a prominent real estate developer with a strong presence in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, and Bengaluru.

Read More
Record Bookings Boost Godrej Properties Stock

Record Bookings Boost Godrej Properties Stock

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Oct 2024|01:20 PM

Godrej Properties' bookings increased by 89% year over year in the first half of the current fiscal year to Rs 13,800 crore.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Godrej Properties Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.