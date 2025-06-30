Godrej Properties Makes Panipat Debut with 43-Acre Land Deal for Residential Plots

Godrej Properties Ltd. has stepped into Panipat, Haryana, with a 43-acre land acquisition, marking its first-ever project in the city. The company plans to develop a residential plotted township on the site and expects to generate revenue of over ₹1,250 crore through plot sales.

The land is located in Sector 40, an emerging residential pocket of Panipat. The project is estimated to offer around 1.02 million sq. ft. of plotted residential space. This marks the firm’s fourth plotted development project in North India, further extending its presence in key growth markets in the region.

In a stock exchange disclosure made on Monday, Godrej Properties shared details of the project but did not reveal the transaction value of the land parcel.

Speaking about the development, Gaurav Pandey, Managing Director and CEO of Godrej Properties, said the move aligns with the company’s broader strategy. “The project fits well with our strategy of expanding into new markets for plotted development. Haryana has been an important region for us. We look forward to delivering a well-designed township in Panipat that will create long-term value for residents,” he noted.

The Panipat entry comes on the back of a strong year for the developer. In FY24-25, Godrej Properties became India’s top real estate player by sales bookings, recording nearly ₹30,000 crore in property sales across its portfolio.

The latest project strengthens the company’s focus on Tier-II cities and taps into the growing preference for plotted developments a trend that has picked up momentum post-pandemic as more buyers seek open, flexible living spaces.

