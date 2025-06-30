iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Godrej Properties Makes Panipat Debut with 43-Acre Land Deal for Residential Plots

30 Jun 2025 , 04:29 PM

Godrej Properties Ltd. has stepped into Panipat, Haryana, with a 43-acre land acquisition, marking its first-ever project in the city. The company plans to develop a residential plotted township on the site and expects to generate revenue of over ₹1,250 crore through plot sales.

The land is located in Sector 40, an emerging residential pocket of Panipat. The project is estimated to offer around 1.02 million sq. ft. of plotted residential space. This marks the firm’s fourth plotted development project in North India, further extending its presence in key growth markets in the region.

In a stock exchange disclosure made on Monday, Godrej Properties shared details of the project but did not reveal the transaction value of the land parcel.

Speaking about the development, Gaurav Pandey, Managing Director and CEO of Godrej Properties, said the move aligns with the company’s broader strategy. “The project fits well with our strategy of expanding into new markets for plotted development. Haryana has been an important region for us. We look forward to delivering a well-designed township in Panipat that will create long-term value for residents,” he noted.

The Panipat entry comes on the back of a strong year for the developer. In FY24-25, Godrej Properties became India’s top real estate player by sales bookings, recording nearly ₹30,000 crore in property sales across its portfolio.

The latest project strengthens the company’s focus on Tier-II cities and taps into the growing preference for plotted developments a trend that has picked up momentum post-pandemic as more buyers seek open, flexible living spaces.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Godrej Properties
  • Land Deal
  • Panipat
  • Residential Plots
  • Stock Market today
  • Top News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Kalpataru Projects Wins ₹989 Crore Contracts in Global Power Transmission Space

Kalpataru Projects Wins ₹989 Crore Contracts in Global Power Transmission Space

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|11:16 AM
Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|09:01 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|06:39 AM
Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jun 2025|11:27 PM
Grindwell Norton Proposes ₹17 Final Dividend, Sets July 15 as Record Date

Grindwell Norton Proposes ₹17 Final Dividend, Sets July 15 as Record Date

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jun 2025|10:45 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.