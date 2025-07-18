Godrej Properties Acquires 48 Acres in North Bengaluru for Plotted Development

Godrej Properties is drawing fresh attention in the real estate space after announcing the purchase of a 48-acre land parcel in Doddaballapur, a northern suburb of Bengaluru. The company shared the update in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The site lies close to the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) and is expected to offer approximately 1.1 million square feet of development potential. Godrej plans to build plotted residential units on the land a segment that has seen rising demand in the Bengaluru market, especially in emerging peripheral zones.

Doddaballapur is gaining significance as a residential corridor due to its connectivity to the international airport, and developers have started viewing it as a strategic location for long-term investments. This land deal follows a series of acquisitions by the company in recent weeks.

Just a few days ago, Godrej Properties picked up a 50-acre plot in Raipur, located close to the city centre, railway station, and airport. The site also has access to upcoming expressways linking Raipur with Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. The Raipur development will be a premium plotted project with an estimated saleable area of 9.5 lakh square feet.

In June, the company added another parcel to its portfolio this time in Upper Kharadi, Pune. The 16-acre site is situated near key IT corridors like Viman Nagar and Magarpatta, and is projected to generate a revenue potential of ₹3,100 crore.

Around the same time, sales from the Phase 1 launch of Barca @ Godrej MSR City in Devanahalli, Bengaluru crossed ₹2,000 crore, underscoring the company’s strong performance in southern markets.

With this latest purchase in Doddaballapur, Godrej continues to deepen its presence in key growth regions, backed by steady demand for plotted developments and improving infrastructure.

