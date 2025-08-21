Godrej Properties picks up 7% stake in Godrej Skyline Developers

Godrej Properties announced that it has acquired a 7% stake in Godrej Skyline Developers (GSDL). The transaction took place at an aggregate value of ₹9.25 Lakh. The company has acquired this stake from existing shareholders.

The stated company was incorporated in November 2016 and is in the business of real estate development and similar activities. It is also engaged in the sale of residential projects in Mamurdi, Pune. The company’s registered office is situated in Mumbai.

In FY25, the company logged a turnover of ₹52.70 Crore.

As per the terms of agreement, Godrej Properties will acquire 92,500 equity shares of ₹10 each. This is about 7% paid-up equity share capital of GSDL. The company will execute the transaction on August 21.

The company announced that this transaction is not a related party transaction as no promoter/promoter group or group companies have any interest in the entity that is being acquired.

For the quarter ended June 2025, Godrej Properties posted a net profit of ₹600 Crore. This was 15.40% higher than the previous corresponding quarter. However, the company’s revenue for the quarter slipped as much as 41% to ₹435 Crore. The company posted an EBITDA of ₹243 Crore for the quarter ended June 2025.

During FY 2026, the company has launched six new projects across four cities with a total sales potential of ₹8,500 Crore.

