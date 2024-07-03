Godrej Properties Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,093.23
739
1,426.09
330.44
343
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,093.23
739
1,426.09
330.44
343
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
253.31
960.48
525.78
217.87
262.11
Total Income
1,346.54
1,699.48
1,951.87
548.31
605.11
Total Expenditure
1,064.48
925.86
1,303.34
396.52
438.29
PBIDT
282.06
773.62
648.53
151.79
166.82
Interest
44.55
40.75
31.46
42.97
48.01
PBDT
237.51
732.87
617.07
108.82
118.81
Depreciation
18.26
16.64
16.08
14.16
7.39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
54.13
30.32
68.88
15.01
37.36
Deferred Tax
-168.67
167.11
54.1
16.93
1.42
Reported Profit After Tax
333.79
518.8
478.01
62.72
72.64
Minority Interest After NP
-1.42
-1.25
6.75
0.45
5.84
Net Profit after Minority Interest
335.21
520.05
471.26
62.27
66.8
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
335.21
520.05
471.26
62.27
66.8
EPS (Unit Curr.)
12.06
18.7
16.95
2.24
2.4
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
139.03
139.03
139.02
139.02
139.02
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.8
104.68
45.47
45.93
48.63
PBDTM(%)
21.72
99.17
43.27
32.93
34.63
PATM(%)
30.53
70.2
33.51
18.98
21.17
