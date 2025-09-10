iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Godrej Properties wins arbitration; claims slashed to ₹241 Crore

10 Sep 2025 , 02:20 PM

Godrej Properties Limited informed in its filing with the exchanges that the final arbitration award in its dispute with GoldBricks Infrastructure Private Limited over the Anandam project in Nagpur has been passed. Most of the claims of GoldBricks were rejected.

At around 2.08 PM, Godrej Properties was trading 1.53% higher at ₹1,979.50 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,949.70 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,002.80, and ₹1,945.60, respectively.

The arbitration proceedings, which revolved around claims aggregating to about ₹1,366 Crore by GoldBricks. This resulted in the award allowing only ₹240.8 Crore. This also includes a simple interest at the rate of 12% per annum from the award date until realisation.

The arbitrator did not accept the remaining claims of GoldBricks, as well as Godrej Properties’ counterclaims.

The company also informed that the award does not reflect the actual detailed arguments and assertions. Currently, the company is reviewing the award and consulting legal experts to challenge this award before the Bombay High Court.

Godrej Properties Ltd announced last month that it has emerged as the highest bidder for a 7.8-acre land parcel in Kukatpally, Hyderabad. This has a total combined bid value of ₹547.78 Crore. The company also announced this project is estimated to have a revenue potential of ₹3,800 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Godrej Properties
  • Godrej Properties Arbitration
  • Godrej Properties Award
  • Godrej Properties news
  • Godrej Properties share price
  • Godrej Properties Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Godrej Properties wins arbitration; claims slashed to ₹241 Crore

Godrej Properties wins arbitration; claims slashed to ₹241 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Sep 2025|02:20 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on September 10, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on September 10, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Sep 2025|02:03 PM
MTAR Tech zooms ~5% on securing ₹386 Crore order

MTAR Tech zooms ~5% on securing ₹386 Crore order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Sep 2025|01:59 PM
Shivalaya Construction files DRHP with Sebi for ₹450 Crore IPO to reduce debt

Shivalaya Construction files DRHP with Sebi for ₹450 Crore IPO to reduce debt

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Sep 2025|01:19 PM
Kotak Bank shares gain on block deal worth ₹6,256 Crore

Kotak Bank shares gain on block deal worth ₹6,256 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Sep 2025|12:49 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.