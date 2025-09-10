Godrej Properties wins arbitration; claims slashed to ₹241 Crore

Godrej Properties Limited informed in its filing with the exchanges that the final arbitration award in its dispute with GoldBricks Infrastructure Private Limited over the Anandam project in Nagpur has been passed. Most of the claims of GoldBricks were rejected.

At around 2.08 PM, Godrej Properties was trading 1.53% higher at ₹1,979.50 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,949.70 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,002.80, and ₹1,945.60, respectively.

The arbitration proceedings, which revolved around claims aggregating to about ₹1,366 Crore by GoldBricks. This resulted in the award allowing only ₹240.8 Crore. This also includes a simple interest at the rate of 12% per annum from the award date until realisation.

The arbitrator did not accept the remaining claims of GoldBricks, as well as Godrej Properties’ counterclaims.

The company also informed that the award does not reflect the actual detailed arguments and assertions. Currently, the company is reviewing the award and consulting legal experts to challenge this award before the Bombay High Court.

Godrej Properties Ltd announced last month that it has emerged as the highest bidder for a 7.8-acre land parcel in Kukatpally, Hyderabad. This has a total combined bid value of ₹547.78 Crore. The company also announced this project is estimated to have a revenue potential of ₹3,800 Crore.

