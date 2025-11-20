Godrej Properties Expands Bengaluru Portfolio With New Land Deal Worth Rs 2,400 Crore

Godrej Properties has picked up another small parcel of land, about 3.8 acres, in South Bengaluru. With this deal, the developer has added around Rs 2,400 crore in potential revenue and room for nearly 2 million sq ft of additional development.

This purchase sits next to the land the company already owns in the same pocket. When combined, Godrej now has access to a 30-acre tract, large enough to plan a premium residential project on a much bigger scale. The full parcel gives the developer close to 3 million sq ft of buildable space, which it expects will generate about Rs 3,500 crore in total revenue.

The higher development potential comes from updated FSI permissions across the wider landholding. With the approvals in place, the company can now shape the entire 30-acre stretch as a connected, well-planned township rather than scattered blocks. Godrej said this scale will help it add more open areas, community spaces and a broader mix of homes that fit the requirements of today’s buyers.

The move also strengthens Godrej Properties’ presence along Sarjapur Road, which has been one of the busiest residential markets in the city.

The corridor is popular because it links directly to key employment hubs such as Outer Ring Road, Whitefield, Bellandur and Electronic City, and has a strong base of schools, hospitals, retail and office clusters.

Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO of Godrej Properties, said the expanded land bank gives the company room to design a community that reflects the way modern homebuyers want to live.

He added that earlier projects in this area have seen healthy demand, and the company wants to build a development that raises the bar for design, wellness features and long-term planning in Bengaluru’s housing market.

