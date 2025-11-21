iifl-logo

Godrej Properties Crosses FY26 Target With New 75-Acre Land Deal in Nagpur

21 Nov 2025 , 10:34 AM

Godrej Properties has crossed its FY26 business development target of ₹20,000 crore after adding a 75-acre land parcel in Nagpur to its portfolio. This marks the company’s third major land purchase in the city in about four years, showing how consistently it has been building its presence in this market.

The new plot will be used mainly for a plotted housing project, and the company expects to create roughly 1.7 million square feet of saleable space on this site. The land sits close to the Samruddhi Mahamarg and the MIHAN SEZ, two of the most active growth corridors in Nagpur, giving the project strong connectivity from the start.

It also has smooth access to the Nagpur–Hyderabad Highway and the city’s international airport, which improves the location’s appeal for people looking for residential plots.

The surrounding area already has essential social infrastructure in place, including hospitals, schools, retail stores and entertainment facilities, which supports long-term housing demand.

Godrej Properties said the combination of connectivity and a ready ecosystem made this parcel a suitable pick for its next township-style plotted development.

MD and CEO Gaurav Pandey said Nagpur has been gaining traction as an infrastructure and industrial hub, which in turn is pushing up residential demand. He also said the latest acquisition fits into the company’s broader plan of strengthening its footprint in fast-growing real estate markets across the country.

The company plans to design a plotted township that can deliver long-term value and match the changing expectations of homebuyers in these emerging corridors.

