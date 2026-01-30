iifl-logo

Godrej Properties Expands Pune Presence with 8.5 Acre Land Acquisition

30 Jan 2026 , 10:58 AM

Godrej Properties Ltd said it has acquired an 8.5 acre land parcel in Mahalunge, Pune, with an estimated revenue potential of ₹2,000 crore. The company said the land acquisition was completed through an outright purchase. The land parcel is located in the fast growing Mahalunge micro market.

As per the exchange filing, the proposed development on the land will primarily comprise group housing. The project is expected to have a developable potential of around 2.1 million square feet.

The land is situated on the Mahalunge Maan Nande belt and forms part of the Mahalunge Hinjewadi micro market. The location is close to the upcoming Pune Inner Ring Road along the Hinjewadi Balewadi corridor.

Godrej Properties said the site offers access to well developed social infrastructure, including premier educational institutions. The location also provides connectivity to Baner Balewadi and Hinjewadi, which are key micro markets serving as IT and BFSI hubs in Pune.

Gaurav Pandey, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Godrej Properties, said the land acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy to strengthen its presence in Pune and expand across high potential micro markets in leading Indian cities.

Earlier this month, the Mumbai based real estate company said it recorded a 19 percent increase in booking value to ₹34,171 crore in calendar year 2025. The company also reported cash collections of ₹18,979 crore in 2025, marking a 28 percent increase compared to the previous year.

