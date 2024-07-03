iifl-logo-icon 1
Godrej Properties Ltd Half Yearly Results

2,516
(-5.13%)
Jan 8, 2025|01:09:58 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

1,832.23

1,756.53

1,279.09

1,842.5

409.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,832.23

1,756.53

1,279.09

1,842.5

409.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,213.79

719.14

607.2

400.9

385.84

Total Income

3,046.02

2,475.67

1,886.29

2,243.4

795.6

Total Expenditure

1,990.34

1,675.35

1,489.95

1,460.11

585.25

PBIDT

1,055.68

800.32

396.34

783.29

210.35

Interest

85.3

74.43

77.68

99.18

75.05

PBDT

970.38

725.89

318.66

684.11

135.3

Depreciation

34.9

30.24

14.32

13.06

11.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

84.45

83.89

103.12

140.14

58.6

Deferred Tax

-1.56

71.03

-5.11

20.64

-44.71

Reported Profit After Tax

852.59

540.73

206.33

510.27

110.33

Minority Interest After NP

-2.67

7.2

14.59

39.39

9.82

Net Profit after Minority Interest

855.26

533.53

191.74

470.88

100.51

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

855.26

533.53

191.74

470.88

100.51

EPS (Unit Curr.)

30.76

19.19

6.9

16.94

3.62

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

139.03

139.02

139.02

139.01

139.01

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

57.61

45.56

30.98

42.51

51.33

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

46.53

30.78

16.13

27.69

26.92

Godrej Propert.: Related NEWS

Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

28 Nov 2024|08:39 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Properties, Ashoka Buildcon, Hero Motocorp, etc.

Godrej Properties: Kolkata Land Deal Sparks Investor Interest

Godrej Properties: Kolkata Land Deal Sparks Investor Interest

21 Nov 2024|10:15 AM

According to the filing, the site is ideally situated in Joka's rapidly growing micromarket, which is near the main city and Diamond Harbour.

Godrej Properties buys 53-acre land parcel in Kolkata

Godrej Properties buys 53-acre land parcel in Kolkata

21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

Godrej Properties said last month that it exceeded its full-year business development target of ₹20,000 Crore.

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

21 Nov 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s, etc.

Godrej Industries logs three-fold jump in Q2 net profit

Godrej Industries logs three-fold jump in Q2 net profit

14 Nov 2024|09:30 AM

Godrej Industries reported a consolidated sales of ₹3,647 Crore in Q2 FY2025. The Home Care segment expanded by 12%.

Godrej Properties Wins Gurgaon Land Bid

Godrej Properties Wins Gurgaon Land Bid

25 Oct 2024|12:51 PM

Over USD 1.5 billion is the estimated earning potential of GPL's developable land on Gurgaon's Golf Course Road.

Godrej Properties secures group housing project

Godrej Properties secures group housing project

16 Oct 2024|12:45 PM

The project has a combined income potential of ₹3,500 Crore, according to the company's stock exchange filing.

Godrej Properties Secures ₹9,650 Crore Land for Housing Projects

Godrej Properties Secures ₹9,650 Crore Land for Housing Projects

14 Oct 2024|01:19 PM

The company is a prominent real estate developer with a strong presence in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, and Bengaluru.

Record Bookings Boost Godrej Properties Stock

Record Bookings Boost Godrej Properties Stock

7 Oct 2024|01:20 PM

Godrej Properties' bookings increased by 89% year over year in the first half of the current fiscal year to Rs 13,800 crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

