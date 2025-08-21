iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 21st August 2025

21 Aug 2025 , 06:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

RailTel Corporation: The telecom infra business announced that it has received two work orders worth ₹50.42 Crore from government institutions in Kerala and Odisha. The aggregate value of one work order received from Higher Education Department of Odisha Government is ₹15.42 Crore. The second order worth ₹34.99 Crore is received from Kerala State Information Technology Mission.

Exide Industries: The battery business has invested ₹100 Crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions Limited (EESL), via a rights issue. The investment was made on August 20, 2025. The company said that it will subscribe 2.5 Crore equity shares in EESL. As of now, Exide has a total investment of ₹3,802.23 Crore in the company.

Godrej Properties: The business announced that it has acquired a 7% stake in Godrej Skyline Developers (GSDL). The transaction took place for a total consideration of ₹9.25 Lakh. The target company was incorporated in November 2016.

UltraTech Cement: The company has approved the sale of about 2.01 Crore equity shares of India Cements. This is about 6.49% of the total outstanding equity shares. The company will carry out the stake sale through an Offer for Sale (OFS). After execution of this transaction, UltraTech Cement’s holding in India Cements will drop to 75% against existing 81.49%.

Sula Vineyards: The business informed that it is exploring expansion into the premium spirits segment. The company is negotiating with small businesses for plausible acquisitions.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top stocks in focus today
  • Top stocks News
  • Top stocks to watch
  • Top Stocks to Watch Today
  • Top stocks Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Popular Vehicles’ Subsidiary Expands Into Punjab With BharatBenz Dealership Acquisition

Popular Vehicles’ Subsidiary Expands Into Punjab With BharatBenz Dealership Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2025|03:38 PM
Engineers India announces ₹2 per share dividend

Engineers India announces ₹2 per share dividend

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2025|03:26 PM
Transrail Lighting Bags ₹837 Crore Orders; FY26 Inflows Cross ₹3,157 Crore

Transrail Lighting Bags ₹837 Crore Orders; FY26 Inflows Cross ₹3,157 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2025|02:23 PM
PTC Industries Wins ₹100 Crore Order from BrahMos Aerospace for Titanium Castings

PTC Industries Wins ₹100 Crore Order from BrahMos Aerospace for Titanium Castings

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2025|02:12 PM
Tata Elxsi and Suzuki Open Cloud HIL Center in Trivandrum for Software-Defined Vehicles

Tata Elxsi and Suzuki Open Cloud HIL Center in Trivandrum for Software-Defined Vehicles

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2025|01:58 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.