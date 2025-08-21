Top Stocks for Today - 21st August 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

RailTel Corporation: The telecom infra business announced that it has received two work orders worth ₹50.42 Crore from government institutions in Kerala and Odisha. The aggregate value of one work order received from Higher Education Department of Odisha Government is ₹15.42 Crore. The second order worth ₹34.99 Crore is received from Kerala State Information Technology Mission.

Exide Industries: The battery business has invested ₹100 Crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions Limited (EESL), via a rights issue. The investment was made on August 20, 2025. The company said that it will subscribe 2.5 Crore equity shares in EESL. As of now, Exide has a total investment of ₹3,802.23 Crore in the company.

Godrej Properties: The business announced that it has acquired a 7% stake in Godrej Skyline Developers (GSDL). The transaction took place for a total consideration of ₹9.25 Lakh. The target company was incorporated in November 2016.

UltraTech Cement: The company has approved the sale of about 2.01 Crore equity shares of India Cements. This is about 6.49% of the total outstanding equity shares. The company will carry out the stake sale through an Offer for Sale (OFS). After execution of this transaction, UltraTech Cement’s holding in India Cements will drop to 75% against existing 81.49%.

Sula Vineyards: The business informed that it is exploring expansion into the premium spirits segment. The company is negotiating with small businesses for plausible acquisitions.

