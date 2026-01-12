Top Stocks for Today - 12th January 2026

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

NTPC: The business said that it has inked a shareholder agreement with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) for acquiring STPL. As per the details disclosed by the company, the aggregate value of the transaction is ₹3,800 Crore. Hence, bolstering the company’s position in the thermal segment.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company said that it has approved a strategic reorganisation of its business. This also includes a new investment from a global private equity business Warburg Pincus in its subsidiary Fleur Hotels.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The business reported total sales volume growth of 27% on a year-on-year basis to 85,501 units for December month. The company said that its production witnessed a growth of 25.40%. However, its export volumes declined 9.30% during the period under review.

Vedanta: Reports stated that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench, has approved a Scheme of Arrangement involving its subsidiaries, including Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited, Malco Energy Limited, Vedanta Base Metals Limited, and Vedanta Iron and Steel Limited.

ITC: The business informed that it has a Letter of Allotment from the India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC) for leasehold land in New Delhi. The aggregate value of this transaction is ₹326.50 Crore. Hence, this will mark a strategic addition to its hospitality and services footprint.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com