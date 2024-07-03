iifl-logo-icon 1
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd Share Price

159.16
(0.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:29:58 AM

  • Open159.5
  • Day's High160.54
  • 52 Wk High162.4
  • Prev. Close159.02
  • Day's Low158.15
  • 52 Wk Low 112.29
  • Turnover (lac)689.7
  • P/E119.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.06
  • EPS1.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12,609.39
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

159.5

Prev. Close

159.02

Turnover(Lac.)

689.7

Day's High

160.54

Day's Low

158.15

52 Week's High

162.4

52 Week's Low

112.29

Book Value

15.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12,609.39

P/E

119.4

EPS

1.33

Divi. Yield

0

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Lemon Tree Hotels announces signing of new property in Bhuj

16 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

Lemon Tree Hotel in Bhuj, Gujarat, will have 74 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, meeting rooms, a banquet hall, a swimming pool, etc.

Lemon Tree Hotels Posts 32.6% Profit Rise in Q2

15 Nov 2024|12:38 AM

Lemon Tree Hotel closes at ₹122 in the National Stock Exchange that has marked a 3.3% surge then the previous close.

Lemon Tree Hotels Expands in Karnataka with New Property in Kalaburagi

22 Oct 2024|09:36 PM

The hotel will be conveniently located 14 km from Kalaburagi Airport and 6 km from the railway station, with easy access to public and private transport.

Lemon Tree Hotel inks pact for 54-room property in Udaipur

8 Oct 2024|02:44 PM

Lemon Tree Hotel in Udaipur will have 54 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a bar, a meeting space, a swimming pool, and a fitness centre.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:52 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.77%

Non-Promoter- 40.66%

Institutions: 40.66%

Non-Institutions: 36.51%

Custodian: 0.05%

Share Price

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

791.85

791.61

790.81

790.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

364.75

267.63

197.26

212.82

Net Worth

1,156.6

1,059.24

988.07

1,003.24

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

79.91

269.57

231.08

218.42

yoy growth (%)

-70.35

16.65

5.79

13

Raw materials

-4.37

-16.66

-15.59

-13.67

As % of sales

5.47

6.18

6.74

6.25

Employee costs

-25.34

-61.48

-50.93

-50.3

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-47.94

40.64

26.27

7.89

Depreciation

-22.51

-21.68

-19.76

-21.19

Tax paid

13.13

-8.44

-4.13

-1.29

Working capital

1.54

74.77

24.39

1.64

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-70.35

16.65

5.79

13

Op profit growth

-85.08

54.9

14.05

37.87

EBIT growth

-99.72

46.62

23.2

95.93

Net profit growth

-226.5

45.41

235.11

-137.54

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,071.12

874.99

402.24

251.72

669.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,071.12

874.99

402.24

251.72

669.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.34

4.45

15.07

13.26

5.78

View Annually Results

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Patanjali Govind Keshwani

Non Executive Director

Aditya Madhav Keswani

Non Executive Director

Willem Albertus Hazeleger

Independent Director

Freyan Jamshed Desai

Independent Director

Paramartha Saikia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikhil Sethi

Independent Director

Arindam Bhattacharya

Vice Chairman

Niten Malhan

Independent Director

Praveen Garg

Independent Director

S N Sahai

Independent Director

Smita Anand

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jyoti Verma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

Summary

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTH) was incorporated on June 02, 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of developing, owning, acquiring, renovating, operating, managing and promoting hotels, motels, resorts, and restaurants. The company has added 723 rooms in 9 hotels across 8 cities and presently operates 56 hotels in 33 cities with ~5,525 rooms. With these new hotels, it expanded the geographical presence to Srinagar, Baddi, Lucknow and Amritsar. The name of the company was changed to Lemon Tree Hotels Private Limited on 10 June 2010. During the FY 2018, the Company has 13 direct subsidiary companies and 8 indirect subsidiary companies.Lemon Tree hotels are located across India, in metro regions, including the NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, as well as tier I and tier II cities such as Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Indore and Aurangabad Due to the dynamic and evolving nature of Indian guests expectations and based on its market research, it has created three brands in order to address these three hotel segments:Lemon Tree Premier which is targeted primarily at the upper-midscale hotel segment catering to business and leisure guests who seek to use hotels at strategic locations and are willing to pay for premium service and hotel properties;Lemon Tree Hotels which is targeted primarily at the midscale hotel segment catering to business and leisure guests and offers a comfortable, cost-effective and convenient experience; andRed Fox by Lemon Tree Hotels which is targ
Company FAQs

What is the Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd share price today?

The Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹159.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd is ₹12609.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd is 119.4 and 10.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd is ₹112.29 and ₹162.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd?

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.75%, 3 Years at 48.87%, 1 Year at 23.37%, 6 Month at 9.21%, 3 Month at 34.92% and 1 Month at 21.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 22.77 %
Institutions - 40.66 %
Public - 36.51 %

