Summary

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTH) was incorporated on June 02, 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of developing, owning, acquiring, renovating, operating, managing and promoting hotels, motels, resorts, and restaurants. The company has added 723 rooms in 9 hotels across 8 cities and presently operates 56 hotels in 33 cities with ~5,525 rooms. With these new hotels, it expanded the geographical presence to Srinagar, Baddi, Lucknow and Amritsar. The name of the company was changed to Lemon Tree Hotels Private Limited on 10 June 2010. During the FY 2018, the Company has 13 direct subsidiary companies and 8 indirect subsidiary companies.Lemon Tree hotels are located across India, in metro regions, including the NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, as well as tier I and tier II cities such as Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Indore and Aurangabad Due to the dynamic and evolving nature of Indian guests expectations and based on its market research, it has created three brands in order to address these three hotel segments:Lemon Tree Premier which is targeted primarily at the upper-midscale hotel segment catering to business and leisure guests who seek to use hotels at strategic locations and are willing to pay for premium service and hotel properties;Lemon Tree Hotels which is targeted primarily at the midscale hotel segment catering to business and leisure guests and offers a comfortable, cost-effective and convenient experience; andRed Fox by Lemon Tree Hotels which is targ

