SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹159.5
Prev. Close₹159.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹689.7
Day's High₹160.54
Day's Low₹158.15
52 Week's High₹162.4
52 Week's Low₹112.29
Book Value₹15.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12,609.39
P/E119.4
EPS1.33
Divi. Yield0
Lemon Tree Hotel in Bhuj, Gujarat, will have 74 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, meeting rooms, a banquet hall, a swimming pool, etc.
Lemon Tree Hotel closes at ₹122 in the National Stock Exchange that has marked a 3.3% surge then the previous close.
The hotel will be conveniently located 14 km from Kalaburagi Airport and 6 km from the railway station, with easy access to public and private transport.
Lemon Tree Hotel in Udaipur will have 54 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a bar, a meeting space, a swimming pool, and a fitness centre.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
791.85
791.61
790.81
790.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
364.75
267.63
197.26
212.82
Net Worth
1,156.6
1,059.24
988.07
1,003.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
79.91
269.57
231.08
218.42
yoy growth (%)
-70.35
16.65
5.79
13
Raw materials
-4.37
-16.66
-15.59
-13.67
As % of sales
5.47
6.18
6.74
6.25
Employee costs
-25.34
-61.48
-50.93
-50.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-47.94
40.64
26.27
7.89
Depreciation
-22.51
-21.68
-19.76
-21.19
Tax paid
13.13
-8.44
-4.13
-1.29
Working capital
1.54
74.77
24.39
1.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-70.35
16.65
5.79
13
Op profit growth
-85.08
54.9
14.05
37.87
EBIT growth
-99.72
46.62
23.2
95.93
Net profit growth
-226.5
45.41
235.11
-137.54
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,071.12
874.99
402.24
251.72
669.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,071.12
874.99
402.24
251.72
669.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.34
4.45
15.07
13.26
5.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Patanjali Govind Keshwani
Non Executive Director
Aditya Madhav Keswani
Non Executive Director
Willem Albertus Hazeleger
Independent Director
Freyan Jamshed Desai
Independent Director
Paramartha Saikia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikhil Sethi
Independent Director
Arindam Bhattacharya
Vice Chairman
Niten Malhan
Independent Director
Praveen Garg
Independent Director
S N Sahai
Independent Director
Smita Anand
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jyoti Verma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
Summary
Lemon Tree Hotels (LTH) was incorporated on June 02, 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of developing, owning, acquiring, renovating, operating, managing and promoting hotels, motels, resorts, and restaurants. The company has added 723 rooms in 9 hotels across 8 cities and presently operates 56 hotels in 33 cities with ~5,525 rooms. With these new hotels, it expanded the geographical presence to Srinagar, Baddi, Lucknow and Amritsar. The name of the company was changed to Lemon Tree Hotels Private Limited on 10 June 2010. During the FY 2018, the Company has 13 direct subsidiary companies and 8 indirect subsidiary companies.Lemon Tree hotels are located across India, in metro regions, including the NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, as well as tier I and tier II cities such as Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Indore and Aurangabad Due to the dynamic and evolving nature of Indian guests expectations and based on its market research, it has created three brands in order to address these three hotel segments:Lemon Tree Premier which is targeted primarily at the upper-midscale hotel segment catering to business and leisure guests who seek to use hotels at strategic locations and are willing to pay for premium service and hotel properties;Lemon Tree Hotels which is targeted primarily at the midscale hotel segment catering to business and leisure guests and offers a comfortable, cost-effective and convenient experience; andRed Fox by Lemon Tree Hotels which is targ
The Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹159.16 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd is ₹12609.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd is 119.4 and 10.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd is ₹112.29 and ₹162.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.75%, 3 Years at 48.87%, 1 Year at 23.37%, 6 Month at 9.21%, 3 Month at 34.92% and 1 Month at 21.42%.
