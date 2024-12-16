iifl-logo-icon 1
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

149.75
(-0.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:29:56 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

79.91

269.57

231.08

218.42

yoy growth (%)

-70.35

16.65

5.79

13

Raw materials

-4.37

-16.66

-15.59

-13.67

As % of sales

5.47

6.18

6.74

6.25

Employee costs

-25.34

-61.48

-50.93

-50.3

As % of sales

31.71

22.8

22.04

23.02

Other costs

-34.48

-86.03

-96.52

-94.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

43.14

31.91

41.76

43.4

Operating profit

15.71

105.39

68.03

59.65

OPM

19.66

39.09

29.44

27.31

Depreciation

-22.51

-21.68

-19.76

-21.19

Interest expense

-48.19

-48.15

-34.28

-41.25

Other income

7.03

5.09

12.29

10.7

Profit before tax

-47.94

40.64

26.27

7.89

Taxes

13.13

-8.44

-4.13

-1.29

Tax rate

-27.39

-20.78

-15.73

-16.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-34.81

32.19

22.14

6.6

Exceptional items

-5.92

0

0

0

Net profit

-40.73

32.19

22.14

6.6

yoy growth (%)

-226.5

45.41

235.11

-137.54

NPM

-50.96

11.94

9.58

3.02

