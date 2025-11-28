iifl-logo

Lemon Tree Hotels Expands Portfolio with New Properties in Surat Airport and Haridwar

28 Nov 2025 , 12:06 PM

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd said on November 27 that it has added two more properties to its growing pipeline with new agreements signed for hotels in Surat and Haridwar. The company confirmed that it has finalized a licence agreement for a Lemon Tree Hotel near Surat Airport, while a Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels will come up in Haridwar under a franchise model.

In its filing, the company mentioned that the Surat project will be operated by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, its wholly owned subsidiary. The Haridwar property, meanwhile, will be managed under Lemon Tree’s franchise portfolio.

The upcoming hotel in Surat is planned with 110 rooms and a line-up of guest amenities including a restaurant, banquet and meeting facilities, a pool, a spa and multiple shared spaces. Its location is expected to be a major draw, with the site situated about 1.6 km from Surat International Airport and roughly 16 km from the city’s railway station. The company expects steady demand from corporate travellers given the hotel’s proximity to Surat’s textile and diamond industries, along with visitor traffic to the wider Gujarat region.

The Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels in Haridwar will offer 60 rooms along with a restaurant, a conference hall, a fitness centre, a spa, a swimming pool and other facilities for guests.

Located near Rajaji National Park in the Shyampur area, the hotel aims to serve both pilgrims visiting Haridwar and travellers seeking access to the state’s natural attractions. The property is nearly 49 km from Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport and around 12 km from Haridwar Railway Station.

Commenting on the new additions, Vilas Pawar, CEO of the Managed and Franchise Business at Lemon Tree Hotels, said the signings reinforce the brand’s presence in two key tourism and business markets. He added that Gujarat now has 10 operational hotels with 19 in the pipeline, while Uttarakhand has nine hotels open and nine more under development.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

