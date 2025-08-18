iifl-logo

Lemon Tree Hotels to Launch First Aurika Brand Hotel in Delhi’s Nehru Place

18 Aug 2025 , 09:37 AM

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd has secured rights to develop a luxury hotel in New Delhi’s Nehru Place, one of the city’s busiest business hubs. The company said on Friday that its subsidiary, Fleur Hotels Ltd, received a Letter of Award from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) after emerging as the top bidder for the prime 2.256-acre land parcel.

The upcoming project will carry the Aurika brand Lemon Tree’s premium offering and will be the first of its kind in the National Capital Region. With over 500 rooms, the hotel is expected to be among the largest in Delhi, featuring extensive banqueting spaces, multiple restaurants, and leisure facilities.

Modelled on Aurika, Mumbai SkyCity, the Nehru Place property is designed to blend modern luxury with local character. The company believes it will cater to a mix of corporate travellers and tourists, given the area’s connectivity and commercial appeal.

Patanjali Keswani, Chairman and Managing Director of Lemon Tree Hotels, said the project underlines the group’s expansion strategy in key urban markets. “Delhi has always been a priority for us. With Aurika, we intend to create a destination that sets new standards for luxury hospitality in the city,” he noted. The licence agreement runs for 12 months, within which the development must comply with DDA conditions.

