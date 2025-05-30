iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 30th May 2025

30 May 2025 , 06:09 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Amara Raja: The business posted a 29.70% year-on-year decline in its net profit for the quarter ended March 2025. The business reported a net profit of ₹1.62 Billion, impacted by margin pressures and increased operating costs. The business logged a revenue of ₹30.60 Billion, against ₹29.08 Billion in Q4FY24.

NBCC: The business reported a 29.40% year-on-year increase in its profit for the quarter ended March 2025. It reported a net profit of ₹176 Crore in Q4FY25. In the previous corresponding quarter, net profit stood at ₹136 Crore. It witnessed a revenue growth of 16.20% at ₹4,642.50 Crore. In the same quarter of FY24, the business logged a revenue of ₹3,996.30 Crore.

Samvardhana Motherson: The auto component maker posted a 19.60% y-o-y growth in its net profit for the quarter ended March. It reported a net profit of ₹1,051 Crore. In the previous comparable quarter, the business posted a net profit of ₹878.60 Crore. Revenue logged a 6% growth at ₹29,317 Crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The business reported a 15.60% year-on-year growth in its revenue for FY25Q4 at ₹378.50 Crore. It was 15.60% higher against ₹327.30 Crore. It logged a net profit of ₹84.60 Crore, against ₹67 Crore in the previous comparable quarter. Net profit was 26.30% higher.

MSTC: The business reported a net profit of ₹75.50 Crore. This was 70% year-on-year lower against ₹251 Crore. The business posted revenue from operations of ₹89 Crore in Q4. This was 9.9% higher than ₹81 Crore in the quarter ended March 2024.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top stocks in focus today
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top stocks News
  • Top Stocks to Watcj
  • top stocks today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.