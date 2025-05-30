Top Stocks for Today - 30th May 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Amara Raja: The business posted a 29.70% year-on-year decline in its net profit for the quarter ended March 2025. The business reported a net profit of ₹1.62 Billion, impacted by margin pressures and increased operating costs. The business logged a revenue of ₹30.60 Billion, against ₹29.08 Billion in Q4FY24.

NBCC: The business reported a 29.40% year-on-year increase in its profit for the quarter ended March 2025. It reported a net profit of ₹176 Crore in Q4FY25. In the previous corresponding quarter, net profit stood at ₹136 Crore. It witnessed a revenue growth of 16.20% at ₹4,642.50 Crore. In the same quarter of FY24, the business logged a revenue of ₹3,996.30 Crore.

Samvardhana Motherson: The auto component maker posted a 19.60% y-o-y growth in its net profit for the quarter ended March. It reported a net profit of ₹1,051 Crore. In the previous comparable quarter, the business posted a net profit of ₹878.60 Crore. Revenue logged a 6% growth at ₹29,317 Crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The business reported a 15.60% year-on-year growth in its revenue for FY25Q4 at ₹378.50 Crore. It was 15.60% higher against ₹327.30 Crore. It logged a net profit of ₹84.60 Crore, against ₹67 Crore in the previous comparable quarter. Net profit was 26.30% higher.

MSTC: The business reported a net profit of ₹75.50 Crore. This was 70% year-on-year lower against ₹251 Crore. The business posted revenue from operations of ₹89 Crore in Q4. This was 9.9% higher than ₹81 Crore in the quarter ended March 2024.

