SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹1,189.9
Prev. Close₹1,189.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,287
Day's High₹1,196.95
Day's Low₹1,171.7
52 Week's High₹1,775.95
52 Week's Low₹737.7
Book Value₹396.33
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21,470.71
P/E22.55
EPS52.78
Divi. Yield0.83
The board declared an interim dividend of ₹5.30 per equity share (530%), payable on or before December 3, 2024, with a record date set for November 14, 2024.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.3
689.64
17.08
17.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,750.35
5,316
4,534.31
4,193.18
Net Worth
6,768.65
6,005.64
4,551.39
4,210.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
8,695.82
7,149.68
6,839.46
6,793.11
yoy growth (%)
21.62
4.53
0.68
12.11
Raw materials
-6,121.33
-4,744.68
-4,447.13
-4,644.1
As % of sales
70.39
66.36
65.02
68.36
Employee costs
-498.76
-426.04
-385.18
-345.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
689.8
873.33
840.68
730.36
Depreciation
-395.72
-319.16
-300.74
-261.2
Tax paid
-178.55
-226.52
-179.86
-246.88
Working capital
45.7
241.76
-306.35
163.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.62
4.53
0.68
12.11
Op profit growth
-8.33
1.55
15.42
7.75
EBIT growth
-20.24
3.63
15.67
2.51
Net profit growth
-20.95
-2.12
36.67
2.58
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
11,708.44
10,392
8,697.15
7,149.78
6,839.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11,708.44
10,392
8,697.15
7,149.78
6,839.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
110.41
92.37
77.98
87.36
55.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CEO
Jayadev Galla
Independent Director
N Sri Vishnu Raju
Independent Director
T R Narayanaswamy
Independent Director
Bhairavi Tushar Jani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vikas Sabharwal
Independent Director
Ramasamy Annush
Executive Director
HARSHAVARDHANA GOURINENI
Executive Director
GOURINENI VIKRAMADITHYA
Independent Director
Amar Patnaik
Reports by Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd
Summary
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd (Formerly known Amara Raja Batteries Limited) is the technology leader and one of the largest manufacturers of lead-acid batteries for both industrial and automotive applications in the Indian storage battery industry. In India, Amara Raja is the preferred supplier to major telecom service providers, telecom equipment manufacturers, the UPS sector (OEM & Replacement), Indian Railways and to the Power, Oil & Gas, among other industry segments. The Company supplies automotive batteries under OE relationships to Ashok Leyland, Ford India, Honda, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors. The companys Industrial and Automotive Batteries are exported to various countries in the Indian Ocean Rim. It provides installation, commissioning and maintenance services. Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd was incorporated in February, 1985 as a Private Limited Company. The Company got converted into Public in the year 1990. In May 1992, they designed and implemented the most advanced battery manufacturing facility in India. In December 1997, they signed a joint venture agreement with the Johnson Controls Inc, USA for the import of technology for the manufacture of Automotive (SLI) batteries. In the year 2000, the company launched Amaron automotive batteries. In the year 2002, they launched Quanta UPS, Amkaron Hiway and Harvest batteries. In the year 2004, they launched Amaron PRO, GO, and FRESH automotive batteries. The company has increased
The Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1173.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd is ₹21470.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd is 22.55 and 3.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd is ₹737.7 and ₹1775.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.55%, 3 Years at 23.09%, 1 Year at 46.67%, 6 Month at -30.16%, 3 Month at -12.24% and 1 Month at -9.77%.
