Summary

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd (Formerly known Amara Raja Batteries Limited) is the technology leader and one of the largest manufacturers of lead-acid batteries for both industrial and automotive applications in the Indian storage battery industry. In India, Amara Raja is the preferred supplier to major telecom service providers, telecom equipment manufacturers, the UPS sector (OEM & Replacement), Indian Railways and to the Power, Oil & Gas, among other industry segments. The Company supplies automotive batteries under OE relationships to Ashok Leyland, Ford India, Honda, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors. The companys Industrial and Automotive Batteries are exported to various countries in the Indian Ocean Rim. It provides installation, commissioning and maintenance services. Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd was incorporated in February, 1985 as a Private Limited Company. The Company got converted into Public in the year 1990. In May 1992, they designed and implemented the most advanced battery manufacturing facility in India. In December 1997, they signed a joint venture agreement with the Johnson Controls Inc, USA for the import of technology for the manufacture of Automotive (SLI) batteries. In the year 2000, the company launched Amaron automotive batteries. In the year 2002, they launched Quanta UPS, Amkaron Hiway and Harvest batteries. In the year 2004, they launched Amaron PRO, GO, and FRESH automotive batteries. The company has increased

