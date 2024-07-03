iifl-logo-icon 1
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd Share Price

1,173.1
(-1.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:09:56 AM

  • Open1,189.9
  • Day's High1,196.95
  • 52 Wk High1,775.95
  • Prev. Close1,189.9
  • Day's Low1,171.7
  • 52 Wk Low 737.7
  • Turnover (lac)1,287
  • P/E22.55
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value396.33
  • EPS52.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21,470.71
  • Div. Yield0.83
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd Corporate Action

26 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5.3

Record Date: 14 Nov, 2024

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Amara Raja Sees 6.3% Profit Growth, Ups EV Investment to ₹2,000 Crore

Amara Raja Sees 6.3% Profit Growth, Ups EV Investment to ₹2,000 Crore

5 Nov 2024|10:39 AM

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹5.30 per equity share (530%), payable on or before December 3, 2024, with a record date set for November 14, 2024.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:32 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.86%

Non-Promoter- 37.70%

Institutions: 37.70%

Non-Institutions: 29.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.3

689.64

17.08

17.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,750.35

5,316

4,534.31

4,193.18

Net Worth

6,768.65

6,005.64

4,551.39

4,210.26

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

8,695.82

7,149.68

6,839.46

6,793.11

yoy growth (%)

21.62

4.53

0.68

12.11

Raw materials

-6,121.33

-4,744.68

-4,447.13

-4,644.1

As % of sales

70.39

66.36

65.02

68.36

Employee costs

-498.76

-426.04

-385.18

-345.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

689.8

873.33

840.68

730.36

Depreciation

-395.72

-319.16

-300.74

-261.2

Tax paid

-178.55

-226.52

-179.86

-246.88

Working capital

45.7

241.76

-306.35

163.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.62

4.53

0.68

12.11

Op profit growth

-8.33

1.55

15.42

7.75

EBIT growth

-20.24

3.63

15.67

2.51

Net profit growth

-20.95

-2.12

36.67

2.58

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

11,708.44

10,392

8,697.15

7,149.78

6,839.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11,708.44

10,392

8,697.15

7,149.78

6,839.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

110.41

92.37

77.98

87.36

55.05

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CEO

Jayadev Galla

Independent Director

N Sri Vishnu Raju

Independent Director

T R Narayanaswamy

Independent Director

Bhairavi Tushar Jani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vikas Sabharwal

Independent Director

Ramasamy Annush

Executive Director

HARSHAVARDHANA GOURINENI

Executive Director

GOURINENI VIKRAMADITHYA

Independent Director

Amar Patnaik

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

Summary

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd (Formerly known Amara Raja Batteries Limited) is the technology leader and one of the largest manufacturers of lead-acid batteries for both industrial and automotive applications in the Indian storage battery industry. In India, Amara Raja is the preferred supplier to major telecom service providers, telecom equipment manufacturers, the UPS sector (OEM & Replacement), Indian Railways and to the Power, Oil & Gas, among other industry segments. The Company supplies automotive batteries under OE relationships to Ashok Leyland, Ford India, Honda, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors. The companys Industrial and Automotive Batteries are exported to various countries in the Indian Ocean Rim. It provides installation, commissioning and maintenance services. Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd was incorporated in February, 1985 as a Private Limited Company. The Company got converted into Public in the year 1990. In May 1992, they designed and implemented the most advanced battery manufacturing facility in India. In December 1997, they signed a joint venture agreement with the Johnson Controls Inc, USA for the import of technology for the manufacture of Automotive (SLI) batteries. In the year 2000, the company launched Amaron automotive batteries. In the year 2002, they launched Quanta UPS, Amkaron Hiway and Harvest batteries. In the year 2004, they launched Amaron PRO, GO, and FRESH automotive batteries. The company has increased
Company FAQs

What is the Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd share price today?

The Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1173.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd is ₹21470.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd is 22.55 and 3.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd is ₹737.7 and ₹1775.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd?

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.55%, 3 Years at 23.09%, 1 Year at 46.67%, 6 Month at -30.16%, 3 Month at -12.24% and 1 Month at -9.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 32.86 %
Institutions - 37.70 %
Public - 29.44 %

