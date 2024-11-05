Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
8,695.82
7,149.68
6,839.46
6,793.11
yoy growth (%)
21.62
4.53
0.68
12.11
Raw materials
-6,121.33
-4,744.68
-4,447.13
-4,644.1
As % of sales
70.39
66.36
65.02
68.36
Employee costs
-498.76
-426.04
-385.18
-345.23
As % of sales
5.73
5.95
5.63
5.08
Other costs
-1,053.09
-863.3
-908.59
-852.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.11
12.07
13.28
12.54
Operating profit
1,022.64
1,115.66
1,098.56
951.74
OPM
11.76
15.6
16.06
14.01
Depreciation
-395.72
-319.16
-300.74
-261.2
Interest expense
-15.1
-10.53
-12.19
-6.95
Other income
77.98
87.36
55.05
46.77
Profit before tax
689.8
873.33
840.68
730.36
Taxes
-178.55
-226.52
-179.86
-246.88
Tax rate
-25.88
-25.93
-21.39
-33.8
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
511.25
646.81
660.82
483.48
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
511.25
646.81
660.82
483.49
yoy growth (%)
-20.95
-2.12
36.67
2.58
NPM
5.87
9.04
9.66
7.11
The board declared an interim dividend of ₹5.30 per equity share (530%), payable on or before December 3, 2024, with a record date set for November 14, 2024.Read More
