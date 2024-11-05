iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,148.55
(0.08%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:49:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

8,695.82

7,149.68

6,839.46

6,793.11

yoy growth (%)

21.62

4.53

0.68

12.11

Raw materials

-6,121.33

-4,744.68

-4,447.13

-4,644.1

As % of sales

70.39

66.36

65.02

68.36

Employee costs

-498.76

-426.04

-385.18

-345.23

As % of sales

5.73

5.95

5.63

5.08

Other costs

-1,053.09

-863.3

-908.59

-852.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.11

12.07

13.28

12.54

Operating profit

1,022.64

1,115.66

1,098.56

951.74

OPM

11.76

15.6

16.06

14.01

Depreciation

-395.72

-319.16

-300.74

-261.2

Interest expense

-15.1

-10.53

-12.19

-6.95

Other income

77.98

87.36

55.05

46.77

Profit before tax

689.8

873.33

840.68

730.36

Taxes

-178.55

-226.52

-179.86

-246.88

Tax rate

-25.88

-25.93

-21.39

-33.8

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

511.25

646.81

660.82

483.48

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

511.25

646.81

660.82

483.49

yoy growth (%)

-20.95

-2.12

36.67

2.58

NPM

5.87

9.04

9.66

7.11

Amara Raja Ener. : related Articles

Amara Raja Sees 6.3% Profit Growth, Ups EV Investment to ₹2,000 Crore

Amara Raja Sees 6.3% Profit Growth, Ups EV Investment to ₹2,000 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2024|10:39 AM

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹5.30 per equity share (530%), payable on or before December 3, 2024, with a record date set for November 14, 2024.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.