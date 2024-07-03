Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
8,798.77
7,958.76
6,516.19
5,047.17
5,257.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,798.77
7,958.76
6,516.19
5,047.17
5,257.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
76.7
67.48
62.01
55.27
40.94
Total Income
8,875.47
8,026.24
6,578.2
5,102.44
5,298.72
Total Expenditure
7,613.88
6,944
5,712.41
4,247.89
4,403.04
PBIDT
1,261.59
1,082.24
865.79
854.55
895.68
Interest
17.76
15.85
10.48
7.78
9.16
PBDT
1,243.83
1,066.39
855.31
846.77
886.52
Depreciation
343.55
312.78
296.99
232.11
224.79
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
232.63
190.28
149.1
163.31
182.94
Deferred Tax
-5.56
8.22
-4.5
-6.1
-44.71
Reported Profit After Tax
673.21
555.11
413.72
457.45
523.5
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
673.21
555.11
413.72
457.45
523.5
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
673.21
555.11
413.72
457.45
523.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
39.41
32.5
24.22
26.78
30.65
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
290
400
500
600
Equity
17.08
17.08
17.08
17.08
17.08
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.33
13.59
13.28
16.93
17.03
PBDTM(%)
14.13
13.39
13.12
16.77
16.86
PATM(%)
7.65
6.97
6.34
9.06
9.95
The board declared an interim dividend of ₹5.30 per equity share (530%), payable on or before December 3, 2024, with a record date set for November 14, 2024.Read More
