Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.3
689.64
17.08
17.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,750.35
5,316
4,534.31
4,193.18
Net Worth
6,768.65
6,005.64
4,551.39
4,210.26
Minority Interest
Debt
152.67
201.35
125.89
92.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
106.61
112.9
45.04
56.6
Total Liabilities
7,027.93
6,319.89
4,722.32
4,359.18
Fixed Assets
3,871.94
3,922.48
3,321.95
2,854.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,479.12
486.01
77.78
280.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
18.12
9.28
13.67
15.86
Networking Capital
1,554.28
1,802.29
1,255.35
1,032.93
Inventories
1,809.54
1,675.19
1,803.78
1,438.24
Inventory Days
75.71
73.42
Sundry Debtors
1,017.07
779.67
792.56
787.46
Debtor Days
33.26
40.2
Other Current Assets
552.17
974.13
326.21
260.99
Sundry Creditors
-916.62
-815.33
-955.92
-817.99
Creditor Days
40.12
41.75
Other Current Liabilities
-907.88
-811.37
-711.28
-635.77
Cash
104.47
99.83
53.57
175.81
Total Assets
7,027.93
6,319.89
4,722.32
4,359.18
The board declared an interim dividend of ₹5.30 per equity share (530%), payable on or before December 3, 2024, with a record date set for November 14, 2024.Read More
