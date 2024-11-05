iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd Balance Sheet

1,079.35
(-2.04%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.3

689.64

17.08

17.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,750.35

5,316

4,534.31

4,193.18

Net Worth

6,768.65

6,005.64

4,551.39

4,210.26

Minority Interest

Debt

152.67

201.35

125.89

92.32

Deferred Tax Liability Net

106.61

112.9

45.04

56.6

Total Liabilities

7,027.93

6,319.89

4,722.32

4,359.18

Fixed Assets

3,871.94

3,922.48

3,321.95

2,854.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,479.12

486.01

77.78

280.54

Deferred Tax Asset Net

18.12

9.28

13.67

15.86

Networking Capital

1,554.28

1,802.29

1,255.35

1,032.93

Inventories

1,809.54

1,675.19

1,803.78

1,438.24

Inventory Days

75.71

73.42

Sundry Debtors

1,017.07

779.67

792.56

787.46

Debtor Days

33.26

40.2

Other Current Assets

552.17

974.13

326.21

260.99

Sundry Creditors

-916.62

-815.33

-955.92

-817.99

Creditor Days

40.12

41.75

Other Current Liabilities

-907.88

-811.37

-711.28

-635.77

Cash

104.47

99.83

53.57

175.81

Total Assets

7,027.93

6,319.89

4,722.32

4,359.18

Amara Raja Ener. : related Articles

Amara Raja Sees 6.3% Profit Growth, Ups EV Investment to ₹2,000 Crore

Amara Raja Sees 6.3% Profit Growth, Ups EV Investment to ₹2,000 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2024|10:39 AM

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹5.30 per equity share (530%), payable on or before December 3, 2024, with a record date set for November 14, 2024.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.