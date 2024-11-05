Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
689.8
873.33
840.68
730.36
Depreciation
-395.72
-319.16
-300.74
-261.2
Tax paid
-178.55
-226.52
-179.86
-246.88
Working capital
45.7
241.76
-306.35
163.84
Other operating items
Operating
161.23
569.41
53.73
386.12
Capital expenditure
386.96
935.94
310.4
363.54
Free cash flow
548.18
1,505.35
364.13
749.66
Equity raised
8,216.24
7,270.31
6,483.84
5,789.22
Investing
-202.76
124.37
135.71
-14.68
Financing
218.21
176.22
142.33
121.96
Dividends paid
0
85.41
187.89
34.16
Net in cash
8,779.88
9,161.66
7,313.9
6,680.33
The board declared an interim dividend of ₹5.30 per equity share (530%), payable on or before December 3, 2024, with a record date set for November 14, 2024.Read More
