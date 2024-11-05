iifl-logo-icon 1
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,147.6
(-3.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Amara Raja Ener. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

689.8

873.33

840.68

730.36

Depreciation

-395.72

-319.16

-300.74

-261.2

Tax paid

-178.55

-226.52

-179.86

-246.88

Working capital

45.7

241.76

-306.35

163.84

Other operating items

Operating

161.23

569.41

53.73

386.12

Capital expenditure

386.96

935.94

310.4

363.54

Free cash flow

548.18

1,505.35

364.13

749.66

Equity raised

8,216.24

7,270.31

6,483.84

5,789.22

Investing

-202.76

124.37

135.71

-14.68

Financing

218.21

176.22

142.33

121.96

Dividends paid

0

85.41

187.89

34.16

Net in cash

8,779.88

9,161.66

7,313.9

6,680.33

Amara Raja Ener. : related Articles

Amara Raja Sees 6.3% Profit Growth, Ups EV Investment to ₹2,000 Crore

5 Nov 2024|10:39 AM

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹5.30 per equity share (530%), payable on or before December 3, 2024, with a record date set for November 14, 2024.

