Amara Raja’s Q4 net profit slips 29.70% y-o-y

30 May 2025 , 11:03 AM

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited stated that its net profit for the quarter ended March 2025 slipped as much as 29.70% on a year-on-year basis. The business posted a net profit of ₹1.62 Billion. This was lower due to margin pressures and increased operating costs.

The business announced that revenue from operations increased 5.2% on a year-on-year basis to ₹30.60 Billion for the quarter under review. In the previous corresponding period, the business posted a revenue of ₹29.08 Billion.

The business posted an EBITDA of ₹3.41 Billion, down by 17%. The business posted an EBITDA margin contracted to 11.13% against 14.12% in the same quarter of previous year.

The company declared a final dividend of ₹5.20 per share, aggregating to a total dividend for the year to ₹10.50. The business said that the record date for the final dividend is fixed as August 1, 2025.

Amara Raja, one of India’s leading industrial automotive battery manufacturers. The manufacturer supplies products under brand names such as Amaron and PowerZone. The company caters to sectors including telecom, infrastructure, automotive, and renewable energy, and is planning an expansion into new energy and lithium-ion technologies.

