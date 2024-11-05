iifl-logo-icon 1
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd Shareholding Pattern

1,079.35
(-2.04%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:58 PM

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

32.86%

32.86%

32.86%

28.06%

28.06%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

37.7%

38.39%

39.8%

41.92%

41.45%

Non-Institutions

29.43%

28.74%

27.33%

30.01%

30.48%

Total Non-Promoter

67.13%

67.13%

67.13%

71.93%

71.93%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.86%

Non-Promoter- 37.70%

Institutions: 37.70%

Non-Institutions: 29.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Amara Raja Sees 6.3% Profit Growth, Ups EV Investment to ₹2,000 Crore

Amara Raja Sees 6.3% Profit Growth, Ups EV Investment to ₹2,000 Crore

5 Nov 2024|10:39 AM

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹5.30 per equity share (530%), payable on or before December 3, 2024, with a record date set for November 14, 2024.

Read More

