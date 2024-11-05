Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
32.86%
32.86%
32.86%
28.06%
28.06%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
37.7%
38.39%
39.8%
41.92%
41.45%
Non-Institutions
29.43%
28.74%
27.33%
30.01%
30.48%
Total Non-Promoter
67.13%
67.13%
67.13%
71.93%
71.93%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The board declared an interim dividend of ₹5.30 per equity share (530%), payable on or before December 3, 2024, with a record date set for November 14, 2024.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.