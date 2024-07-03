iifl-logo-icon 1
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd Half Yearly Results

1,119.95
(-1.79%)
Jan 8, 2025|11:09:55 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

6,513.78

5,952.45

5,755.99

5,071

5,321

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,513.78

5,952.45

5,755.99

5,071

5,321

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

55.06

57.44

52.97

51.41

40.96

Total Income

6,568.84

6,009.89

5,808.96

5,122.41

5,361.96

Total Expenditure

5,643.94

5,086.6

4,963.33

4,306.88

4,700.84

PBIDT

924.9

923.29

845.63

815.53

661.12

Interest

23.05

18.59

15.78

19.59

10.01

PBDT

901.85

904.7

829.85

795.94

651.11

Depreciation

250.07

245.61

238.72

252.14

198.26

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

132.12

176.4

152.72

148.47

113.95

Deferred Tax

34.93

-14.98

1.7

-2.27

5.67

Reported Profit After Tax

484.73

497.67

436.71

397.6

333.23

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

484.73

497.67

436.71

397.6

333.23

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-47.65

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

484.73

497.67

436.71

445.25

333.23

EPS (Unit Curr.)

26.48

27.2

23.86

23.28

19.51

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

530

0

480

0

290

Equity

18.3

18.3

17.08

17.08

17.08

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

14.19

15.51

14.69

16.08

12.42

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

7.44

8.36

7.58

7.84

6.26

Amara Raja Ener.: Related NEWS

Amara Raja Sees 6.3% Profit Growth, Ups EV Investment to ₹2,000 Crore

Amara Raja Sees 6.3% Profit Growth, Ups EV Investment to ₹2,000 Crore

5 Nov 2024|10:39 AM

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹5.30 per equity share (530%), payable on or before December 3, 2024, with a record date set for November 14, 2024.

Read More

