Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
6,513.78
5,952.45
5,755.99
5,071
5,321
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,513.78
5,952.45
5,755.99
5,071
5,321
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
55.06
57.44
52.97
51.41
40.96
Total Income
6,568.84
6,009.89
5,808.96
5,122.41
5,361.96
Total Expenditure
5,643.94
5,086.6
4,963.33
4,306.88
4,700.84
PBIDT
924.9
923.29
845.63
815.53
661.12
Interest
23.05
18.59
15.78
19.59
10.01
PBDT
901.85
904.7
829.85
795.94
651.11
Depreciation
250.07
245.61
238.72
252.14
198.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
132.12
176.4
152.72
148.47
113.95
Deferred Tax
34.93
-14.98
1.7
-2.27
5.67
Reported Profit After Tax
484.73
497.67
436.71
397.6
333.23
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
484.73
497.67
436.71
397.6
333.23
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-47.65
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
484.73
497.67
436.71
445.25
333.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
26.48
27.2
23.86
23.28
19.51
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
530
0
480
0
290
Equity
18.3
18.3
17.08
17.08
17.08
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.19
15.51
14.69
16.08
12.42
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
7.44
8.36
7.58
7.84
6.26
The board declared an interim dividend of ₹5.30 per equity share (530%), payable on or before December 3, 2024, with a record date set for November 14, 2024.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.