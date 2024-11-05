iifl-logo-icon 1
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd Key Ratios

1,077.7
(0.57%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:30:59 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.64

4.54

Op profit growth

-8.22

1.56

EBIT growth

-20.1

3.63

Net profit growth

-20.75

-2.11

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.77

15.6

16.06

EBIT margin

8.12

12.36

12.47

Net profit margin

5.89

9.04

9.66

RoCE

15.55

21.66

RoNW

2.92

4.11

RoA

2.82

3.96

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

30.01

37.87

38.69

Dividend per share

4.5

11

11

Cash EPS

6.84

19.18

21.07

Book value per share

266.51

246.46

213.99

Valuation ratios

P/E

17.86

22.53

12.35

P/CEPS

78.37

44.49

22.68

P/B

2.01

3.46

2.23

EV/EBIDTA

8.37

12.04

7.07

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

13.2

34.27

Tax payout

-25.83

-25.93

-21.39

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

33.13

36.32

Inventory days

68.06

65.9

Creditor days

-42.16

-45.42

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-46.76

-83.93

-69.96

Net debt / equity

0.01

-0.01

0

Net debt / op. profit

0.07

-0.07

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-70.38

-66.35

-65.02

Employee costs

-5.74

-5.96

-5.64

Other costs

-12.1

-12.07

-13.27

Amara Raja Sees 6.3% Profit Growth, Ups EV Investment to ₹2,000 Crore

Amara Raja Sees 6.3% Profit Growth, Ups EV Investment to ₹2,000 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2024|10:39 AM

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹5.30 per equity share (530%), payable on or before December 3, 2024, with a record date set for November 14, 2024.

