|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.64
4.54
Op profit growth
-8.22
1.56
EBIT growth
-20.1
3.63
Net profit growth
-20.75
-2.11
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.77
15.6
16.06
EBIT margin
8.12
12.36
12.47
Net profit margin
5.89
9.04
9.66
RoCE
15.55
21.66
RoNW
2.92
4.11
RoA
2.82
3.96
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
30.01
37.87
38.69
Dividend per share
4.5
11
11
Cash EPS
6.84
19.18
21.07
Book value per share
266.51
246.46
213.99
Valuation ratios
P/E
17.86
22.53
12.35
P/CEPS
78.37
44.49
22.68
P/B
2.01
3.46
2.23
EV/EBIDTA
8.37
12.04
7.07
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
13.2
34.27
Tax payout
-25.83
-25.93
-21.39
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
33.13
36.32
Inventory days
68.06
65.9
Creditor days
-42.16
-45.42
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-46.76
-83.93
-69.96
Net debt / equity
0.01
-0.01
0
Net debt / op. profit
0.07
-0.07
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-70.38
-66.35
-65.02
Employee costs
-5.74
-5.96
-5.64
Other costs
-12.1
-12.07
-13.27
The board declared an interim dividend of ₹5.30 per equity share (530%), payable on or before December 3, 2024, with a record date set for November 14, 2024.Read More
