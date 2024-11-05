iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd Board Meeting

1,050.45
(-0.55%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Amara Raja Ener. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 202426 Sep 2024
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 and declaration of interim dividend on equity shares if any for financial year 2024-25. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and interim dividend FY25 Interim Dividend FY25 Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and interim dividend FY25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Aug 202427 Jun 2024
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202427 Mar 2024
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and recommend final dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Reappointment of Internal Auditors, Cost Auditors and Secretarial Auditors for the financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202427 Dec 2023
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31 2023. Intimation (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)

Amara Raja Ener.: Related News

Amara Raja Sees 6.3% Profit Growth, Ups EV Investment to ₹2,000 Crore

Amara Raja Sees 6.3% Profit Growth, Ups EV Investment to ₹2,000 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2024|10:39 AM

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹5.30 per equity share (530%), payable on or before December 3, 2024, with a record date set for November 14, 2024.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.