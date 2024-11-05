|Purpose
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 and declaration of interim dividend on equity shares if any for financial year 2024-25. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and interim dividend FY25 Interim Dividend FY25 Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and interim dividend FY25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and recommend final dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Reappointment of Internal Auditors, Cost Auditors and Secretarial Auditors for the financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31 2023. Intimation (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)
The board declared an interim dividend of ₹5.30 per equity share (530%), payable on or before December 3, 2024, with a record date set for November 14, 2024.Read More
