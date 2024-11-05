Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 26 Sep 2024

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 and declaration of interim dividend on equity shares if any for financial year 2024-25. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and interim dividend FY25 Interim Dividend FY25 Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and interim dividend FY25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 27 Jun 2024

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 27 Mar 2024

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and recommend final dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Reappointment of Internal Auditors, Cost Auditors and Secretarial Auditors for the financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 27 Dec 2023