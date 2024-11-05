|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|3 Aug 2024
|30 May 2024
|AGM 03/08/2024 Register of Members and share transfer books will remain closed from Friday, July 19, 2024 to Thursday, July 25, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and final dividend FY24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024) 39th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday, August 3, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/07/2024) Proceedings of the 39th Annual General Meeting held on August 3, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024)
The board declared an interim dividend of ₹5.30 per equity share (530%), payable on or before December 3, 2024, with a record date set for November 14, 2024.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.