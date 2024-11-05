|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|4 Nov 2024
|14 Nov 2024
|14 Nov 2024
|5.3
|530
|Interim
|Declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 and Record Date Pursuant to Regulation 30, 42 and 43 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors had declared an interim dividend of Rs.5.30/- per equity share (representing 530%) of Re.1/- each fully paid up for the financial year 2024-25 and the said interim dividend will be paid on or before December 03, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors had fixed Thursday, November 14, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25. Accordingly, members whose name appear as on close of business hours as on November 14, 2024 (a) as beneficial owners as per the details furnished by the Depositories in respect of shares held in electronic form and (b) as members in the Register of Members would be entitled for the said interim dividend pay-out.
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|5.1
|510
|Final
|Pursuant to Regulation 30, 42 and 43 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, recommended a final dividend of 5.10/- per equity share (representing 510%) of 1/ each fully paid up for the financial year 2023-24. The Record date for the purpose of final dividend FY24 is Thursday, July 18, 2024
