Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd Dividend

1,071.55
(2.01%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Amara Raja Ener. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend4 Nov 202414 Nov 202414 Nov 20245.3530Interim
Declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 and Record Date Pursuant to Regulation 30, 42 and 43 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors had declared an interim dividend of Rs.5.30/- per equity share (representing 530%) of Re.1/- each fully paid up for the financial year 2024-25 and the said interim dividend will be paid on or before December 03, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors had fixed Thursday, November 14, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25. Accordingly, members whose name appear as on close of business hours as on November 14, 2024 (a) as beneficial owners as per the details furnished by the Depositories in respect of shares held in electronic form and (b) as members in the Register of Members would be entitled for the said interim dividend pay-out.
Dividend28 May 202418 Jul 202418 Jul 20245.1510Final
Pursuant to Regulation 30, 42 and 43 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, recommended a final dividend of 5.10/- per equity share (representing 510%) of 1/ each fully paid up for the financial year 2023-24. The Record date for the purpose of final dividend FY24 is Thursday, July 18, 2024

Amara Raja Ener.: Related News

Amara Raja Sees 6.3% Profit Growth, Ups EV Investment to ₹2,000 Crore

Amara Raja Sees 6.3% Profit Growth, Ups EV Investment to ₹2,000 Crore

5 Nov 2024|10:39 AM

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹5.30 per equity share (530%), payable on or before December 3, 2024, with a record date set for November 14, 2024.

