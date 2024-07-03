Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹161
Prev. Close₹159.77
Turnover(Lac.)₹22,857.33
Day's High₹161.78
Day's Low₹159.15
52 Week's High₹216.99
52 Week's Low₹101.35
Book Value₹53.55
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,12,637.01
P/E85.03
EPS1.88
Divi. Yield0.48
As part of the transaction, Atsumitec will establish a Special Purpose Company (SPC) to purchase a 51.99% stake from existing shareholders.Read More
During the April-June quarter, the company's gross debt climbed by 16% while its net debt increased by 29% sequentially.Read More
Following this deal, Samvardhana Motherson will be REE's exclusive partner in managing the complete supply chain.Read More
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) has successfully acquired a 34% stake in Motherson Auto Solutions Ltd (MASL) from Sojitz Corporation.Read More
As part of Motherson's effort to diversify into new markets, the Vivek Chaand Sehgal-led car component producer will become Apple's second largest vendor after Tata.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
677.6
677.6
451.8
315.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31,251
30,759.5
30,479.2
6,427.2
Net Worth
31,928.6
31,437.1
30,931
6,743
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,344.8
3,669.2
6,873.8
7,465.6
yoy growth (%)
45.66
-46.62
-7.92
18.79
Raw materials
-3,392.7
-2,184.5
-3,716.4
-4,098.7
As % of sales
63.47
59.53
54.06
54.9
Employee costs
-607.7
-502.5
-1,217.6
-1,061.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
967.9
263.1
1,161.4
1,210.7
Depreciation
-204.2
-198.3
-288.3
-218.3
Tax paid
-120.2
-49.1
-262.6
-331.6
Working capital
127.4
779.5
47.69
-113.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
45.66
-46.62
-7.92
18.79
Op profit growth
36.55
-60
-17.26
9.63
EBIT growth
214.34
-70.4
-4.94
5.8
Net profit growth
123.5
-42.06
2.24
6.26
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
97,779.41
77,870.65
62,936.6
56,951.31
60,278.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
97,779.41
77,870.65
62,936.6
56,951.31
60,278.35
Other Operating Income
912.33
917.46
837.39
418.6
450.64
Other Income
425.13
169.6
637.89
640.86
642.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
V C Sehgal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Naveen Ganzu
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rekha Sethi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Veli Matti Ruotsala
Independent Non Exe. Director
Robert Joseph
Non Executive Director
Laksh Vaaman Sehgal
Whole Time Director & COO
Pankaj K Mital
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
Summary
Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (Formerly known Motherson Sumi Systems Limited, hereinafter called, SAMIL or the Company) is a globally diversified manufacturer and a full system solutions provider to customers in automotive and other industries. The Company is one of the worlds largest and fastest growing suppliers for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in automotive industry. The Company is a full system solutions provider and has a diversified product portfolio which includes electrical distribution systems, fully assembled vehicle interior and exterior modules, automotive rear vision systems, molded plastic parts and assemblies, injection molding tools, molded and extruded rubber components, lighting systems, electronics, precision metals and modules, Industrial IT solutions and services and new innovative technologies such as telematics etc. The Group expanded presence to support customers in new segments including health and medical, aerospace and logistics. The diversified range of technologies and capabilities allows Motherson to support a wide spectrum of sectors, with automotive as the main industry served.Samvardhana Motherson International Limited was incorporated in the year 1986 as a joint venture between Samvardhana Motherson Group and Sumitomo Wiring Systems (Japan). The company was incorporated with the objective of manufacturing integrated wiring harnesses wires high tension cords and components for integrated wiring harnesses including plas
Read More
The Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹160.08 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is ₹112637.01 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is 85.03 and 3.04 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is ₹101.35 and ₹216.99 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.31%, 3 Years at 8.75%, 1 Year at 57.10%, 6 Month at -22.13%, 3 Month at -21.50% and 1 Month at -3.68%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.