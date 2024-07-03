Summary

Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (Formerly known Motherson Sumi Systems Limited, hereinafter called, SAMIL or the Company) is a globally diversified manufacturer and a full system solutions provider to customers in automotive and other industries. The Company is one of the worlds largest and fastest growing suppliers for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in automotive industry. The Company is a full system solutions provider and has a diversified product portfolio which includes electrical distribution systems, fully assembled vehicle interior and exterior modules, automotive rear vision systems, molded plastic parts and assemblies, injection molding tools, molded and extruded rubber components, lighting systems, electronics, precision metals and modules, Industrial IT solutions and services and new innovative technologies such as telematics etc. The Group expanded presence to support customers in new segments including health and medical, aerospace and logistics. The diversified range of technologies and capabilities allows Motherson to support a wide spectrum of sectors, with automotive as the main industry served.Samvardhana Motherson International Limited was incorporated in the year 1986 as a joint venture between Samvardhana Motherson Group and Sumitomo Wiring Systems (Japan). The company was incorporated with the objective of manufacturing integrated wiring harnesses wires high tension cords and components for integrated wiring harnesses including plas

