iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd Share Price

160.08
(0.19%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open161
  • Day's High161.78
  • 52 Wk High216.99
  • Prev. Close159.77
  • Day's Low159.15
  • 52 Wk Low 101.35
  • Turnover (lac)22,857.33
  • P/E85.03
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value53.55
  • EPS1.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,12,637.01
  • Div. Yield0.48
View All Historical Data
Loading...
View More Futures

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

161

Prev. Close

159.77

Turnover(Lac.)

22,857.33

Day's High

161.78

Day's Low

159.15

52 Week's High

216.99

52 Week's Low

101.35

Book Value

53.55

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,12,637.01

P/E

85.03

EPS

1.88

Divi. Yield

0.48

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd Corporate Action

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

14 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.8

arrow

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Samvardhana Motherson to pick up 95% stake in Atsumitec

Samvardhana Motherson to pick up 95% stake in Atsumitec

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Dec 2024|01:42 PM

As part of the transaction, Atsumitec will establish a Special Purpose Company (SPC) to purchase a 51.99% stake from existing shareholders.

Read More
Samvardhana Motherson launches QIP to raise funds

Samvardhana Motherson launches QIP to raise funds

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Sep 2024|11:14 AM

During the April-June quarter, the company's gross debt climbed by 16% while its net debt increased by 29% sequentially.

Read More
Samvardhana Motherson to infuse $15 million in REE Automotive

Samvardhana Motherson to infuse $15 million in REE Automotive

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Sep 2024|03:27 PM

Following this deal, Samvardhana Motherson will be REE's exclusive partner in managing the complete supply chain.

Read More
Samvardhana Motherson arm acquires 34% stake in Motherson Auto

Samvardhana Motherson arm acquires 34% stake in Motherson Auto

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Aug 2024|01:29 PM

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) has successfully acquired a 34% stake in Motherson Auto Solutions Ltd (MASL) from Sojitz Corporation.

Read More
Motherson JV Joins Apple's Indian Vendor Network

Motherson JV Joins Apple's Indian Vendor Network

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2024|12:49 PM

As part of Motherson's effort to diversify into new markets, the Vivek Chaand Sehgal-led car component producer will become Apple's second largest vendor after Tata.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:58 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.79%

Foreign: 30.79%

Indian: 27.32%

Non-Promoter- 33.42%

Institutions: 33.41%

Non-Institutions: 8.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

677.6

677.6

451.8

315.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31,251

30,759.5

30,479.2

6,427.2

Net Worth

31,928.6

31,437.1

30,931

6,743

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5,344.8

3,669.2

6,873.8

7,465.6

yoy growth (%)

45.66

-46.62

-7.92

18.79

Raw materials

-3,392.7

-2,184.5

-3,716.4

-4,098.7

As % of sales

63.47

59.53

54.06

54.9

Employee costs

-607.7

-502.5

-1,217.6

-1,061.9

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

967.9

263.1

1,161.4

1,210.7

Depreciation

-204.2

-198.3

-288.3

-218.3

Tax paid

-120.2

-49.1

-262.6

-331.6

Working capital

127.4

779.5

47.69

-113.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

45.66

-46.62

-7.92

18.79

Op profit growth

36.55

-60

-17.26

9.63

EBIT growth

214.34

-70.4

-4.94

5.8

Net profit growth

123.5

-42.06

2.24

6.26

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

97,779.41

77,870.65

62,936.6

56,951.31

60,278.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

97,779.41

77,870.65

62,936.6

56,951.31

60,278.35

Other Operating Income

912.33

917.46

837.39

418.6

450.64

Other Income

425.13

169.6

637.89

640.86

642.22

View Annually Results

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

V C Sehgal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Naveen Ganzu

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rekha Sethi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Veli Matti Ruotsala

Independent Non Exe. Director

Robert Joseph

Non Executive Director

Laksh Vaaman Sehgal

Whole Time Director & COO

Pankaj K Mital

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

Summary

Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (Formerly known Motherson Sumi Systems Limited, hereinafter called, SAMIL or the Company) is a globally diversified manufacturer and a full system solutions provider to customers in automotive and other industries. The Company is one of the worlds largest and fastest growing suppliers for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in automotive industry. The Company is a full system solutions provider and has a diversified product portfolio which includes electrical distribution systems, fully assembled vehicle interior and exterior modules, automotive rear vision systems, molded plastic parts and assemblies, injection molding tools, molded and extruded rubber components, lighting systems, electronics, precision metals and modules, Industrial IT solutions and services and new innovative technologies such as telematics etc. The Group expanded presence to support customers in new segments including health and medical, aerospace and logistics. The diversified range of technologies and capabilities allows Motherson to support a wide spectrum of sectors, with automotive as the main industry served.Samvardhana Motherson International Limited was incorporated in the year 1986 as a joint venture between Samvardhana Motherson Group and Sumitomo Wiring Systems (Japan). The company was incorporated with the objective of manufacturing integrated wiring harnesses wires high tension cords and components for integrated wiring harnesses including plas
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd share price today?

The Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹160.08 today.

What is the Market Cap of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is ₹112637.01 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is 85.03 and 3.04 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is ₹101.35 and ₹216.99 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd?

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.31%, 3 Years at 8.75%, 1 Year at 57.10%, 6 Month at -22.13%, 3 Month at -21.50% and 1 Month at -3.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.13 %
Institutions - 33.41 %
Public - 8.46 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.