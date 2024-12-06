iifl-logo-icon 1
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd Board Meeting

149.41
(2.63%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Samvardh. Mothe. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Dec 202414 Dec 2024
Samvardhana Motherson International Limited has submitted with the exchange disclosure regarding acquisition.
Board Meeting12 Nov 202414 Oct 2024
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Samvardhana Motherson International Limited has informed the exchange regarding Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Samvardhana Motherson International Limited has informed the exchange regarding Board Meeting outcome for financial results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202417 Jul 2024
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Samvardhana Motherson International Limited has submitted with the Exchange Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for raising of funds Samvardhana Motherson International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding an acquisition. Samvardhana Motherson International Limited has informed the exchange regarding raising of funds. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202415 Apr 2024
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone financial results and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend Dividend (if any) Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 15/04/2024) Samvardhana Motherson International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting - to evaluate, consider a proposal for raising of funds by the Company through issuance of bonds / debentures / non-convertible debt securities or through any other permissible mode (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024) The Company has submitted Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 The Company has informed the Exchange Board Meeting Outcome on raising of funds (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202418 Jan 2024
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Samvardhana Motherson International Limited has submitted with the Exchange financial results for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

Samvardh. Mothe.: Related News

Samvardhana Motherson to pick up 95% stake in Atsumitec

Samvardhana Motherson to pick up 95% stake in Atsumitec

6 Dec 2024|01:42 PM

As part of the transaction, Atsumitec will establish a Special Purpose Company (SPC) to purchase a 51.99% stake from existing shareholders.

Samvardhana Motherson launches QIP to raise funds

Samvardhana Motherson launches QIP to raise funds

17 Sep 2024|11:14 AM

During the April-June quarter, the company's gross debt climbed by 16% while its net debt increased by 29% sequentially.

Samvardhana Motherson to infuse $15 million in REE Automotive

Samvardhana Motherson to infuse $15 million in REE Automotive

16 Sep 2024|03:27 PM

Following this deal, Samvardhana Motherson will be REE's exclusive partner in managing the complete supply chain.

Samvardhana Motherson arm acquires 34% stake in Motherson Auto

Samvardhana Motherson arm acquires 34% stake in Motherson Auto

19 Aug 2024|01:29 PM

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) has successfully acquired a 34% stake in Motherson Auto Solutions Ltd (MASL) from Sojitz Corporation.

Motherson JV Joins Apple's Indian Vendor Network

Motherson JV Joins Apple's Indian Vendor Network

6 Aug 2024|12:49 PM

As part of Motherson's effort to diversify into new markets, the Vivek Chaand Sehgal-led car component producer will become Apple's second largest vendor after Tata.

Samvardhana Motherson to pick up 34% stake in Motherson Auto

Samvardhana Motherson to pick up 34% stake in Motherson Auto

5 Aug 2024|01:57 PM

This transaction will be carried out by Samvardhana Motherson Innovative Solutions Ltd (SMISL), SAMIL's wholly-owned subsidiary.

