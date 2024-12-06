|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Dec 2024
|14 Dec 2024
|Samvardhana Motherson International Limited has submitted with the exchange disclosure regarding acquisition.
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|Samvardhana Motherson International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Samvardhana Motherson International Limited has informed the exchange regarding Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Samvardhana Motherson International Limited has informed the exchange regarding Board Meeting outcome for financial results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|Samvardhana Motherson International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Samvardhana Motherson International Limited has submitted with the Exchange Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|Samvardhana Motherson International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for raising of funds Samvardhana Motherson International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding an acquisition. Samvardhana Motherson International Limited has informed the exchange regarding raising of funds. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|15 Apr 2024
|Samvardhana Motherson International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone financial results and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend Dividend (if any) Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 15/04/2024) Samvardhana Motherson International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting - to evaluate, consider a proposal for raising of funds by the Company through issuance of bonds / debentures / non-convertible debt securities or through any other permissible mode (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024) The Company has submitted Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 The Company has informed the Exchange Board Meeting Outcome on raising of funds (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|Samvardhana Motherson International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Samvardhana Motherson International Limited has submitted with the Exchange financial results for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)
As part of the transaction, Atsumitec will establish a Special Purpose Company (SPC) to purchase a 51.99% stake from existing shareholders.Read More
During the April-June quarter, the company's gross debt climbed by 16% while its net debt increased by 29% sequentially.Read More
Following this deal, Samvardhana Motherson will be REE's exclusive partner in managing the complete supply chain.Read More
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) has successfully acquired a 34% stake in Motherson Auto Solutions Ltd (MASL) from Sojitz Corporation.Read More
As part of Motherson's effort to diversify into new markets, the Vivek Chaand Sehgal-led car component producer will become Apple's second largest vendor after Tata.Read More
This transaction will be carried out by Samvardhana Motherson Innovative Solutions Ltd (SMISL), SAMIL's wholly-owned subsidiary.Read More
