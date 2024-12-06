iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Samvardhana Motherson to pick up 95% stake in Atsumitec

6 Dec 2024 , 01:42 PM

Samvardhana Motherson Ltd., an auto components maker, has announced that it announced acquisition of a 95% stake in Japan-based Atsumitec for $57 million in cash.

In an exchange filing, Samvardhana Motherson informed that it is expecting to complete the transaction by the first quarter of the following fiscal year.

As part of the transaction, Atsumitec will establish a Special Purpose Company (SPC) to purchase a 51.99% stake from existing shareholders, with a minimum of 48.02% required.

As of now, the SPC has acquired 31.75% of the 51.99% holding from current owners. Samvardhana Motherson stated that if the minimal criteria is not met, the deal will not proceed. 

Following this, Samvardhana Motherson will acquire the shares from the SPC after receiving the necessary regulatory clearances. This is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of this fiscal year. The transaction will make Samvardhana Motherson the largest stakeholder in Atsumitec, as well as provide it with consolidation rights and the power to reconstitute Atsumitec’s board.

Samvardhana Motherson said that on the day of buyback it would acquire an additional 49% share in Atsumitec Indonesia from Honda Motor. 

At around 1.27 PM, Samvardhana Motherson was trading 1.56% higher at ₹169.60, against the previous close of ₹167 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹174.57, and ₹166.53, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Samvardhana Motherson
  • Samvardhana Motherson News
  • Samvardhana Motherson Stake
  • Samvardhana Motherson Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.