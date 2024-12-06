Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.74
-9.7
12.84
32.87
Op profit growth
2.35
-16.19
1.53
22.93
EBIT growth
20.25
-37.37
-31.16
14.34
Net profit growth
-15.91
-11.18
-26.73
2.74
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.02
7.59
8.18
9.09
EBIT margin
3.14
2.89
4.17
6.84
Net profit margin
1.37
1.81
1.84
2.83
RoCE
6.06
5.8
10.17
17.12
RoNW
1.31
2.18
2.76
4.39
RoA
0.66
0.9
1.12
1.77
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.62
4.97
4.1
10.74
Dividend per share
0.65
1.5
1.5
2.25
Cash EPS
-4.61
-5.97
-5.09
0.1
Book value per share
45.57
39.77
35.65
46.94
Valuation ratios
P/E
35.45
22.44
8.24
10.71
P/CEPS
-20.13
-18.67
-6.63
1,110.97
P/B
2.03
2.8
0.94
2.45
EV/EBIDTA
14.54
15.18
5.06
13.48
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
29.66
Tax payout
-41.67
6.03
-39.81
-29.23
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
35.23
34.58
31.02
33.31
Inventory days
32.85
32.29
26.33
22.96
Creditor days
-71.51
-76.05
-61.85
-58.94
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.68
-3.24
-4.43
-9.38
Net debt / equity
0.44
0.47
0.73
0.76
Net debt / op. profit
2.04
1.38
1.58
1.48
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-57.81
-56.82
-57.08
-60.94
Employee costs
-24.19
-24.57
-23.72
-19.65
Other costs
-10.96
-11
-10.99
-10.3
As part of the transaction, Atsumitec will establish a Special Purpose Company (SPC) to purchase a 51.99% stake from existing shareholders.Read More
During the April-June quarter, the company's gross debt climbed by 16% while its net debt increased by 29% sequentially.Read More
Following this deal, Samvardhana Motherson will be REE's exclusive partner in managing the complete supply chain.Read More
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) has successfully acquired a 34% stake in Motherson Auto Solutions Ltd (MASL) from Sojitz Corporation.Read More
As part of Motherson's effort to diversify into new markets, the Vivek Chaand Sehgal-led car component producer will become Apple's second largest vendor after Tata.Read More
This transaction will be carried out by Samvardhana Motherson Innovative Solutions Ltd (SMISL), SAMIL's wholly-owned subsidiary.Read More
