|Sep-2024
|Sep-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
30.79%
30.79%
30.79%
31.98%
31.98%
Indian
27.32%
27.32%
27.32%
28.37%
28.37%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
33.41%
33.28%
33.41%
31.02%
30.72%
Non-Institutions
8.46%
8.59%
8.46%
8.61%
8.91%
Total Non-Promoter
41.87%
41.87%
41.87%
39.64%
39.64%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
As part of the transaction, Atsumitec will establish a Special Purpose Company (SPC) to purchase a 51.99% stake from existing shareholders.Read More
During the April-June quarter, the company's gross debt climbed by 16% while its net debt increased by 29% sequentially.Read More
Following this deal, Samvardhana Motherson will be REE's exclusive partner in managing the complete supply chain.Read More
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) has successfully acquired a 34% stake in Motherson Auto Solutions Ltd (MASL) from Sojitz Corporation.Read More
As part of Motherson's effort to diversify into new markets, the Vivek Chaand Sehgal-led car component producer will become Apple's second largest vendor after Tata.Read More
This transaction will be carried out by Samvardhana Motherson Innovative Solutions Ltd (SMISL), SAMIL's wholly-owned subsidiary.Read More
