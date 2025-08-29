iifl-logo

Samvardhana Motherson to pick up majority stake in Yutaka Giken

29 Aug 2025 , 02:40 PM

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. (SAMIL) announced that its board has approved the acquisition of an 81% stake in Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd. Additionally,  the company also noted that it will acquire an 11% stake in Shinnichi Kogyo Co. Ltd. via its wholly owned indirect subsidiary, Motherson Global Investments BV.

Yutaka Giken is a company based in Japan and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company currently has a 62% stake in Shinnichi Kogyo.

Presently, Honda Motor Company holds about 69.66% stake in Yutaka Giken. The balance stake of the company is with the public shareholders.

With this acquisition, Motherson Global Investment BV will pick up 81% stake of Yutaka Giken’s shares with voting rights. After completion of this transaction, the balance 19% stake voting rights will be retained by Honda.

The acquisition has an aggregate value of $184 Million for the 81% stake.

At around 2.14 PM, Samvardhana Motherson was trading 1.38% higher at ₹93.38, against the previous close of ₹92.11 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹95.07, and ₹91.10, respectively.

Samvardhana Motherson informed that with this transaction, it could be able to strengthen its partnership with Honda and expand its business with Japanese OEMs.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

 

29 Aug 2025|02:40 PM
