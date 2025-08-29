Samvardhana Motherson to pick up majority stake in Yutaka Giken

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. (SAMIL) announced that its board has approved the acquisition of an 81% stake in Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd. Additionally, the company also noted that it will acquire an 11% stake in Shinnichi Kogyo Co. Ltd. via its wholly owned indirect subsidiary, Motherson Global Investments BV.

Yutaka Giken is a company based in Japan and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company currently has a 62% stake in Shinnichi Kogyo.

Presently, Honda Motor Company holds about 69.66% stake in Yutaka Giken. The balance stake of the company is with the public shareholders.

With this acquisition, Motherson Global Investment BV will pick up 81% stake of Yutaka Giken’s shares with voting rights. After completion of this transaction, the balance 19% stake voting rights will be retained by Honda.

The acquisition has an aggregate value of $184 Million for the 81% stake.

At around 2.14 PM, Samvardhana Motherson was trading 1.38% higher at ₹93.38, against the previous close of ₹92.11 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹95.07, and ₹91.10, respectively.

Samvardhana Motherson informed that with this transaction, it could be able to strengthen its partnership with Honda and expand its business with Japanese OEMs.

