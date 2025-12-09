RateGain collaborates with PayU for direct booking experience

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd announced that it has integrated its AI-driven UNO Booking Engine with PayU. This will give hotels access to a more secure, frictionless payment stack as the hospitality sector steps up digital adoption.

Following this development, the company’s counter registered some gains during the day.

At around 3.10 PM, RateGain was trading 1.28% higher at ₹668.60, against the previous close of ₹660.15 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹673.65, and ₹642, respectively.

The collaboration will bring together two homegrown tech players and aims to bolster India’s “swadeshi” digital ecosystem by combining AI-led direct booking tools with PayU’s diversified payment infrastructure, RateGain said in its filing with the exchanges.

The company further elaborated that the UNO engine will allow hotels to convert website traffic into bookings with the help of AI-based personalisation, real-time rate parity checks, a three-step checkout and smart upselling tools.

This partnership will help properties to offer their guests over 100 options for domestic payments. This includes UPI, wallets, cards and Pay Later, with end-to-end transaction security.

The business said that this will also fuel the company’s broader push for developing AI-first, India-made solutions for the global hospitality sector. It will also help the local hotels to remain competitive and self-reliant during the rapidly evolving digital travel trends.

