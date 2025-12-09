iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

RateGain collaborates with PayU for direct booking experience

9 Dec 2025 , 03:24 PM

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd announced that it has integrated its AI-driven UNO Booking Engine with PayU. This will give hotels access to a more secure, frictionless payment stack as the hospitality sector steps up digital adoption.

Following this development, the company’s counter registered some gains during the day.

At around 3.10 PM, RateGain was trading 1.28% higher at ₹668.60, against the previous close of ₹660.15 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹673.65, and ₹642, respectively.

The collaboration will bring together two homegrown tech players and aims to bolster India’s “swadeshi” digital ecosystem by combining AI-led direct booking tools with PayU’s diversified payment infrastructure, RateGain said in its filing with the exchanges.

The company further elaborated that the UNO engine will allow hotels to convert website traffic into bookings with the help of AI-based personalisation, real-time rate parity checks, a three-step checkout and smart upselling tools.

This partnership will help properties to offer their guests over 100 options for domestic payments. This includes UPI, wallets, cards and Pay Later, with end-to-end transaction security.

The business said that this will also fuel the company’s broader push for developing AI-first, India-made solutions for the global hospitality sector. It will also help the local hotels to remain competitive and self-reliant during the rapidly evolving digital travel trends.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

 

Related Tags

  • RateGain Travel
  • RateGain Travel Agreement
  • RateGain Travel Collaboration
  • RateGain Travel News
  • RateGain Travel po
  • RateGain Travel Share Price
  • RateGain Travel Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Groww shares slip ~4% as equity worth ₹2,200 Crore ends lock-in

Groww shares slip ~4% as equity worth ₹2,200 Crore ends lock-in

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Dec 2025|12:12 PM
HUDCO plans to raise up to ₹2,500 Crore via NCD

HUDCO plans to raise up to ₹2,500 Crore via NCD

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Dec 2025|11:18 AM
HG Infra Engineering’s ₹220-Crore GST case closed

HG Infra Engineering’s ₹220-Crore GST case closed

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Dec 2025|11:14 AM
Highway Infrastructure secures ₹329 Crore NHAI contract

Highway Infrastructure secures ₹329 Crore NHAI contract

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Dec 2025|11:10 AM
BlackRock's GIP to Invest Up to ₹3,000 Crore in Aditya Birla Renewables for Minority Stake

BlackRock's GIP to Invest Up to ₹3,000 Crore in Aditya Birla Renewables for Minority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Dec 2025|10:21 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.