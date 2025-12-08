NFO Pick – (Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund)

WHY A FLEXI CAP FUND APPROACH
Like a multi-cap fund that allocates across large caps, mid-caps, and small caps; flexi cap has a similar logic. However, while multi-cap funds are constrained by allocation limits, the flexi-cap offers full discretion to the fund manager. Here are some key advantages that the flexi cap fund offers.
Let us look at some of the underlying philosophies of a flexi cap fund.
UNDERLYING LOGIC OF A FLEXI CAP FUND
There is an interesting logic underlying flexi-cap funds from an investment perspective.
Let us now turn to how flexi-cap funds have performed in India.
HOW FLEXI CAP FUNDS PERFORMED?
Here is how flexi cap funds have performed in India across various time frames. The data is restricted to funds with a 5-year track record.
|Flexi Cap Funds
Scheme Name
|Return (%)
1-Year
|Return (%)
3-Years
|Return (%)
5-Years
|Daily AUM
(₹ in Crore)
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund
|9.71
|21.32
|25.61
|94,302.48
|Quant Flexi Cap Fund
|0.31
|16.07
|24.85
|6,745.14
|Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund
|-3.12
|21.33
|23.61
|2,227.65
|JM Flexi Cap Fund
|-6.91
|20.86
|22.44
|5,903.95
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|8.07
|21.48
|21.42
|1,30,440.19
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund
|2.29
|17.64
|21.14
|19,878.87
|Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund
|2.69
|19.40
|21.01
|3,054.02
|HSBC Flexi Cap Fund
|-0.52
|19.14
|19.11
|5,184.41
|Union Flexi Cap Fund
|2.37
|15.19
|18.17
|2,392.29
|Data Source: AMFI
In India, there are 43 flexi cap funds, but we have only considered 24 funds for our analysis with a 5-year track record. The total AUM of these 43 funds stands at ₹5,44,524 Crore. Out of these the 24 funds considered for the purpose of our rankings, had a combined AUM of ₹4,72,957 Crore or 86.9% of the overall AUM of flexi-cap funds. The top 10 funds ranked above had a combined AUM of ₹2,94,810 Crore or 54.1% of overall AUM of all flexi-cap funds available in India.
In last 1-year, returns of the top-10 funds averaged 2.28%, while the broad sample of 24 funds had average returns of 2.27%. Over a 3-year period, returns of the top-10 funds averaged 18.96% CAGR, while the broad sample of 24 funds had average returns of 16.68% CAGR. Over a 5-year period, returns of the top-10 funds averaged 21.54% CAGR, while the broad sample of 24 funds had average returns of 18.40% CAGR.
GLANCE AT ABAKKUS FLEXI CAP FUND
Here are key details of the Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund.
Let us finally look at the taxation aspect.
TAX TREATMENT OF RETURNS ON THE FUND
Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund will be classified as an equity fund for income tax purposes. Hence, dividends will be taxed at the incremental rate applicable. Short term capital gains – STCG (up to 12 months) will be taxed at 20.8% (including 4% cess). Long term capital Gains – LTCG (beyond 12 months), will be taxed at 12.5% after factoring in a base annual exemption limit of ₹1,25,000. There will be no indexation benefits available!
One of the hidden benefits of investing in a flexi-cap fund is that that the allocation and churn across large caps, mid-caps, and small caps will be done in a tax neutral manner and without the investor having to make a DIY decision. That is the hidden tax benefit in flexi-cap funds.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.