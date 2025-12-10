Top Stocks for Today - 10th December 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Highway Infrastructure: The company said that it has received a new contract worth ₹328.78 Crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The contract is to operate and collect tolls at the Kaza Fee Plaza on the Chilakaluripet–Vijayawada stretch of National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh. The company has received the order through e-tender process.

HG Infra Engineering: The business reported that it has received an assessment order setting aside its GST show-cause notice for FY2022-23 with a NIL demand. The show cause notice was for ₹220.03 Crore. The Joint Commissioner passed the order on December 9, 2025.

JSW Energy: The business said that it witnessed a stake sale of about 1% through a block deal worth ₹677 Crore. The seller is GQG partners. It is planning to offload 1.5 Crore shares. The transaction will take place at an average price of ₹444 per share. After completion of this deal, GQG Partners’ holding in the business will be reduced to 1.80%.

HUDCO: The business said that its Bond Allotment Committee is scheduled to meet on December 12 to approve the issue and allotment of unsecured, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible, and non-cumulative debentures. These NCDs will have a face value of ₹1,00,000 each.

GPT Infraprojects: The business said that it has been declared as the lowest bidder for a new contract worth ₹199.17 Crore. The contract has been received from North Eastern Railway for construction of substructures and fabrication of the superstructure for two major bridges over the Rapti river.

