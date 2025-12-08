Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended December 05, 2025

FPIs were net sellers in the week to the tune of $(1,315) Million. During the week, the VIX retreated from 11.62 to 10.32 levels, falling sharply in the last two weeks. The fall in VIX can be attributed to strong GDP growth data and a dovish RBI monetary policy.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – CLOSES FLAT FOR THE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 05-Dec-25 85,125.48 85,796.72 85,078.12 85,712.37 04-Dec-25 84,987.56 85,487.21 84,949.98 85,265.32 03-Dec-25 85,150.64 85,269.68 84,763.64 85,106.81 02-Dec-25 85,325.51 85,553.51 85,053.00 85,138.27 01-Dec-25 86,065.92 86,159.02 85,489.65 85,641.90 28-Nov-25 85,791.55 85,969.89 85,577.82 85,706.67 Weekly Returns +0.01%

For the week, a flat Sensex gained +6 points or +0.01%. This week, Sensex faced resistance at 86,000-levels. Most of the index recovery happened on Friday. Sensex touched a weekly high of 85,797 and low of 84,950; almost closing where it started the week.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – FLAT CLOSING DEFENDS 26,000 SUPPORTS

Date Open High Low Close 05-Dec-25 25,999.80 26,202.60 25,985.35 26,186.45 04-Dec-25 25,981.85 26,098.25 25,938.95 26,033.75 03-Dec-25 26,004.90 26,066.45 25,891.00 25,986.00 02-Dec-25 26,087.95 26,154.60 25,997.85 26,032.20 01-Dec-25 26,325.80 26,325.80 26,124.20 26,175.75 28-Nov-25 26,237.45 26,280.75 26,172.40 26,202.95 Weekly Returns -0.06%

While the Nifty did dip below 26,000, Friday recovery helped close above 26,000. Nifty fell by -16 points or -0.06%; almost flat for the week. Nifty touched a weekly high of 26,203 and low of 25,891. FPI selling of $1.32 Billion was a major headwind for the Nifty.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – ENTERS A TRICKY TRADING PHASE

Date Open High Low Close 05-Dec-25 60,279.25 60,646.80 60,056.00 60,594.60 04-Dec-25 60,368.45 60,618.95 60,208.85 60,299.80 03-Dec-25 60,942.20 60,984.45 60,176.85 60,315.65 02-Dec-25 61,070.50 61,255.00 60,764.65 60,910.45 01-Dec-25 61,250.85 61,311.25 60,863.90 61,043.40 28-Nov-25 61,190.05 61,208.30 60,953.50 61,043.25 Weekly Returns -0.73%

The Nifty Mid-Cap 100 closed above 60,000 levels; but the pressure on smaller stocks was apparent. Nifty Mid-cap index touched a weekly high of 61,311 and low of 60,056. For now, the 60,000 level has been held, but next few weeks could be tricky.

NIFTY SMALL CAP 100 INDEX – LIMITED INTEREST IN SMALL CAPS

Date Open High Low Close 05-Dec-25 17,606.20 17,610.35 17,448.05 17,507.75 04-Dec-25 17,658.30 17,702.35 17,568.85 17,607.85 03-Dec-25 17,789.35 17,807.75 17,588.30 17,649.45 02-Dec-25 17,875.70 17,876.85 17,737.15 17,776.45 01-Dec-25 17,900.95 17,958.95 17,843.25 17,874.70 28-Nov-25 17,897.80 17,905.15 17,796.00 17,829.25 Weekly Returns -1.80%

Nifty Small Cap Index cracked -1.80% this week; as the pressure continued amid global uncertainty and a weak rupee. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 17,959 and a low of 17,448; making lower highs and lower lows for the week.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – BANKS MIRROR GENERIC INDICES

Date Open High Low Close 05-Dec-25 59,133.20 59,806.60 59,106.55 59,777.20 04-Dec-25 59,287.10 59,548.70 59,062.15 59,288.70 03-Dec-25 59,158.70 59,414.90 58,925.70 59,348.25 02-Dec-25 59,354.20 59,656.55 59,251.95 59,273.80 01-Dec-25 60,102.05 60,114.30 59,527.60 59,681.35 28-Nov-25 59,758.70 59,897.50 59,598.95 59,752.70 Weekly Returns +0.04%

The week saw an a absolutely flat close for the Bank Nifty, in the absence of triggers. The index touched a weekly high of 60,114 and low of 58,926. Bank Nifty is struggling to breach 60,000 levels, and a lot will depend on the private banks to drive the Bank Nifty.

NIFTY IT INDEX – RALLIES FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 05-Dec-25 38,500.60 38,920.60 38,369.55 38,703.65 04-Dec-25 37,875.70 38,471.60 37,847.70 38,360.25 03-Dec-25 37,530.85 38,007.30 37,515.00 37,825.25 02-Dec-25 37,559.40 37,734.35 37,418.50 37,541.25 01-Dec-25 37,476.60 37,659.75 37,413.00 37,549.70 28-Nov-25 37,488.50 37,554.60 37,323.45 37,405.50 Weekly Returns +3.47%

IT has been too good to be true. The IT index has now rallied a full 10% in the last 4 weeks. There are rising hopes of a revival in tech spending next year, and greater preference for offshoring. IT Index touched a weekly high of 38,921 and a low of 37,413 levels.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – RETREATS THIRD WEEK IN A ROW

Date Open High Low Close 05-Dec-25 11,881.95 11,928.30 11,818.15 11,905.60 04-Dec-25 11,904.55 11,966.85 11,833.80 11,890.65 03-Dec-25 11,974.45 11,986.50 11,855.35 11,896.30 02-Dec-25 12,007.30 12,083.75 11,938.90 11,970.65 01-Dec-25 12,078.55 12,098.65 11,995.65 12,020.75 28-Nov-25 12,082.45 12,096.30 12,027.05 12,034.40 Weekly Returns -1.07%

The Oil & Gas index has lost 2.40% in last 3 weeks, after gaining 5% in the 3 weeks prior to that. The RIL stock has been slowing. Global crude prices picked up to $63.75/bbl limiting OMC gains. Index touched a weekly high of 12,099, and low of 11,818.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – ANOTHER POSITIVE WEEK FOR AUTOS

Date Open High Low Close 05-Dec-25 27,706.20 27,957.00 27,663.30 27,939.10 04-Dec-25 27,703.40 27,866.20 27,581.10 27,732.70 03-Dec-25 28,014.50 28,021.15 27,581.20 27,643.80 02-Dec-25 27,959.65 28,099.65 27,908.15 27,979.50 01-Dec-25 27,929.30 28,075.65 27,853.85 27,993.00 28-Nov-25 27,627.95 27,830.15 27,562.65 27,774.60 Weekly Returns +0.59%

Having rallied 4.5% in last 4 weeks, Nifty Auto continues to ride the GST plus festive demand story. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 28,100 and low of 27,581 levels. One can see a progressive weakening of the GST and festive benefits, but is still positive.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – INVERTED GST REMAINS THE CHALLENGE

Date Open High Low Close 05-Dec-25 55,147.25 55,254.20 54,476.65 55,202.85 04-Dec-25 54,932.50 55,266.25 54,709.05 55,209.30 03-Dec-25 55,415.55 55,447.30 54,732.35 54,949.10 02-Dec-25 55,463.50 55,678.95 55,269.10 55,390.95 01-Dec-25 55,515.65 55,695.35 55,248.00 55,500.50 28-Nov-25 55,475.55 55,638.75 55,443.80 55,595.80 Weekly Returns -0.71%

Nifty FMCG index continues to be under pressure. Growth is still coming from prices and not from volumes. Inverted GST continues to squeeze profits for FMCG companies. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 55,695 and low of 54,477 levels this week.