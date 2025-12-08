iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Banner

Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended December 05, 2025

8 Dec 2025 , 04:48 PM

FPIs were net sellers in the week to the tune of $(1,315) Million. During the week, the VIX retreated from 11.62 to 10.32 levels, falling sharply in the last two weeks. The fall in VIX can be attributed to strong GDP growth data and a dovish RBI monetary policy. 

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – CLOSES FLAT FOR THE WEEK 

Date  Open  High  Low  Close 
05-Dec-25  85,125.48  85,796.72  85,078.12  85,712.37 
04-Dec-25  84,987.56  85,487.21  84,949.98  85,265.32 
03-Dec-25  85,150.64  85,269.68  84,763.64  85,106.81 
02-Dec-25  85,325.51  85,553.51  85,053.00  85,138.27 
01-Dec-25  86,065.92  86,159.02  85,489.65  85,641.90 
28-Nov-25  85,791.55  85,969.89  85,577.82  85,706.67 
    Weekly Returns  +0.01% 

Data Source: BSE  

For the week, a flat Sensex gained +6 points or +0.01%. This week, Sensex faced resistance at 86,000-levels. Most of the index recovery happened on Friday. Sensex touched a weekly high of 85,797 and low of 84,950; almost closing where it started the week. 

NIFTY 50 INDEX – FLAT CLOSING DEFENDS 26,000 SUPPORTS 

Date  Open  High  Low  Close 
05-Dec-25  25,999.80  26,202.60  25,985.35  26,186.45 
04-Dec-25  25,981.85  26,098.25  25,938.95  26,033.75 
03-Dec-25  26,004.90  26,066.45  25,891.00  25,986.00 
02-Dec-25  26,087.95  26,154.60  25,997.85  26,032.20 
01-Dec-25  26,325.80  26,325.80  26,124.20  26,175.75 
28-Nov-25  26,237.45  26,280.75  26,172.40  26,202.95 
    Weekly Returns  -0.06% 

Data Source: NSE 

While the Nifty did dip below 26,000, Friday recovery helped close above 26,000. Nifty fell by -16 points or -0.06%; almost flat for the week. Nifty touched a weekly high of 26,203 and low of 25,891. FPI selling of $1.32 Billion was a major headwind for the Nifty. 

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – ENTERS A TRICKY TRADING PHASE 

Date  Open  High  Low  Close 
05-Dec-25  60,279.25  60,646.80  60,056.00  60,594.60 
04-Dec-25  60,368.45  60,618.95  60,208.85  60,299.80 
03-Dec-25  60,942.20  60,984.45  60,176.85  60,315.65 
02-Dec-25  61,070.50  61,255.00  60,764.65  60,910.45 
01-Dec-25  61,250.85  61,311.25  60,863.90  61,043.40 
28-Nov-25  61,190.05  61,208.30  60,953.50  61,043.25 
    Weekly Returns  -0.73% 

Data Source: NSE 

The Nifty Mid-Cap 100 closed above 60,000 levels; but the pressure on smaller stocks was apparent. Nifty Mid-cap index touched a weekly high of 61,311 and low of 60,056. For now, the 60,000 level has been held, but next few weeks could be tricky. 

NIFTY SMALL CAP 100 INDEX – LIMITED INTEREST IN SMALL CAPS 

Date  Open  High  Low  Close 
05-Dec-25  17,606.20  17,610.35  17,448.05  17,507.75 
04-Dec-25  17,658.30  17,702.35  17,568.85  17,607.85 
03-Dec-25  17,789.35  17,807.75  17,588.30  17,649.45 
02-Dec-25  17,875.70  17,876.85  17,737.15  17,776.45 
01-Dec-25  17,900.95  17,958.95  17,843.25  17,874.70 
28-Nov-25  17,897.80  17,905.15  17,796.00  17,829.25 
    Weekly Returns  -1.80% 

Data Source: NSE 

Nifty Small Cap Index cracked -1.80% this week; as the pressure continued amid global uncertainty and a weak rupee. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 17,959 and a low of 17,448; making lower highs and lower lows for the week. 

BANK NIFTY INDEX – BANKS MIRROR GENERIC INDICES 

Date  Open  High  Low  Close 
05-Dec-25  59,133.20  59,806.60  59,106.55  59,777.20 
04-Dec-25  59,287.10  59,548.70  59,062.15  59,288.70 
03-Dec-25  59,158.70  59,414.90  58,925.70  59,348.25 
02-Dec-25  59,354.20  59,656.55  59,251.95  59,273.80 
01-Dec-25  60,102.05  60,114.30  59,527.60  59,681.35 
28-Nov-25  59,758.70  59,897.50  59,598.95  59,752.70 
    Weekly Returns  +0.04% 

Data Source: NSE 

The week saw an a absolutely flat close for the Bank Nifty, in the absence of triggers. The index touched a weekly high of 60,114 and low of 58,926. Bank Nifty is struggling to breach 60,000 levels, and a lot will depend on the private banks to drive the Bank Nifty. 

NIFTY IT INDEX – RALLIES FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE WEEK  

Date  Open  High  Low  Close 
05-Dec-25  38,500.60  38,920.60  38,369.55  38,703.65 
04-Dec-25  37,875.70  38,471.60  37,847.70  38,360.25 
03-Dec-25  37,530.85  38,007.30  37,515.00  37,825.25 
02-Dec-25  37,559.40  37,734.35  37,418.50  37,541.25 
01-Dec-25  37,476.60  37,659.75  37,413.00  37,549.70 
28-Nov-25  37,488.50  37,554.60  37,323.45  37,405.50 
    Weekly Returns  +3.47% 

Data Source: NSE 

IT has been too good to be true. The IT index has now rallied a full 10% in the last 4 weeks. There are rising hopes of a revival in tech spending next year, and greater preference for offshoring.  IT Index touched a weekly high of 38,921 and a low of 37,413 levels. 

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – RETREATS THIRD WEEK IN A ROW 

Date  Open  High  Low  Close 
05-Dec-25  11,881.95  11,928.30  11,818.15  11,905.60 
04-Dec-25  11,904.55  11,966.85  11,833.80  11,890.65 
03-Dec-25  11,974.45  11,986.50  11,855.35  11,896.30 
02-Dec-25  12,007.30  12,083.75  11,938.90  11,970.65 
01-Dec-25  12,078.55  12,098.65  11,995.65  12,020.75 
28-Nov-25  12,082.45  12,096.30  12,027.05  12,034.40 
    Weekly Returns  -1.07% 

Data Source: NSE 

The Oil & Gas index has lost 2.40% in last 3 weeks, after gaining 5% in the 3 weeks prior to that. The RIL stock has been slowing. Global crude prices picked up to $63.75/bbl limiting OMC gains. Index touched a weekly high of 12,099, and low of 11,818. 

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – ANOTHER POSITIVE WEEK FOR AUTOS 

Date  Open  High  Low  Close 
05-Dec-25  27,706.20  27,957.00  27,663.30  27,939.10 
04-Dec-25  27,703.40  27,866.20  27,581.10  27,732.70 
03-Dec-25  28,014.50  28,021.15  27,581.20  27,643.80 
02-Dec-25  27,959.65  28,099.65  27,908.15  27,979.50 
01-Dec-25  27,929.30  28,075.65  27,853.85  27,993.00 
28-Nov-25  27,627.95  27,830.15  27,562.65  27,774.60 
    Weekly Returns  +0.59% 

Data Source: NSE 

Having rallied 4.5% in last 4 weeks, Nifty Auto continues to ride the GST plus festive demand story. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 28,100 and low of 27,581 levels. One can see a progressive weakening of the GST and festive benefits, but is still positive. 

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – INVERTED GST REMAINS THE CHALLENGE 

Date  Open  High  Low  Close 
05-Dec-25  55,147.25  55,254.20  54,476.65  55,202.85 
04-Dec-25  54,932.50  55,266.25  54,709.05  55,209.30 
03-Dec-25  55,415.55  55,447.30  54,732.35  54,949.10 
02-Dec-25  55,463.50  55,678.95  55,269.10  55,390.95 
01-Dec-25  55,515.65  55,695.35  55,248.00  55,500.50 
28-Nov-25  55,475.55  55,638.75  55,443.80  55,595.80 
    Weekly Returns  -0.71% 

Data Source: NSE 

Nifty FMCG index continues to be under pressure. Growth is still coming from prices and not from volumes. Inverted GST continues to squeeze profits for FMCG companies. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 55,695 and low of 54,477 levels this week.  

Related Tags

  • BankNifty
  • F&O
  • ITIndex
  • Midcap
  • nifty
  • SEBI
  • sensex
Banner

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

BlackRock's GIP to Invest Up to ₹3,000 Crore in Aditya Birla Renewables for Minority Stake

BlackRock's GIP to Invest Up to ₹3,000 Crore in Aditya Birla Renewables for Minority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Dec 2025|10:21 AM
NALCO Awards Pottangi Bauxite Mine Development Contract to Dilip Buildcon

NALCO Awards Pottangi Bauxite Mine Development Contract to Dilip Buildcon

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Dec 2025|10:12 AM
GQG Partners Sells Nearly 1% Stake in JSW Energy in ₹677 Crore Block Deal

GQG Partners Sells Nearly 1% Stake in JSW Energy in ₹677 Crore Block Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Dec 2025|10:01 AM
TVS Supply Chain Solutions to Invest Up to ₹100 Crore in FIT 3PL Warehousing for Expansion

TVS Supply Chain Solutions to Invest Up to ₹100 Crore in FIT 3PL Warehousing for Expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Dec 2025|09:53 AM
Zaggle Signs 5 Year Referral Agreement with Mastercard to Launch New Credit Card Solutions

Zaggle Signs 5 Year Referral Agreement with Mastercard to Launch New Credit Card Solutions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Dec 2025|09:48 AM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.