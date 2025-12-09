iifl-logo

Graphite India Signs Exclusive Partnership with Spain’s Kivoro for Graphene-Based HTA in India

9 Dec 2025 , 05:02 PM

Graphite India Ltd (GIL) announced that it has entered into an exclusive distribution and commercial partnership with Spain based specialty chemicals company Kivoro.

The agreement gives GIL the sole distribution rights for Kivoro’s graphene based Heat Transfer Additive (HTA) in the Indian market, targeting corrugated paperboard manufacturers.

Both companies said the partnership will use Graphite India’s strong industry presence and customer reach to help corrugator plants adopt advanced thermal additives across production lines in India.

Kivoro’s HTA has been developed to improve heat transfer efficiency in corrugated manufacturing. The additive helps increase machine speeds, reduce steam usage, enhance board quality and support cost savings for producers.

Jesus de la Fuente, CEO of Kivoro, said the collaboration marks a key step in expanding graphene based industrial solutions globally. He noted that India is one of the fastest growing corrugated markets, and GIL’s technical strength makes it a suitable partner for plants looking to improve energy efficiency and productivity.

Siddhant Bangur, Business Development Executive at Graphite India, said the agreement fits well with the company’s goal of introducing high impact industrial innovations. He added that Kivoro’s HTA offers the kind of technology upgrade that the domestic corrugated industry has been seeking.

The companies said HTA can help corrugator plants achieve higher throughput, quicker start up times, fewer defects and more consistent board output. Graphite India, headquartered in Kolkata, supplies graphite based industrial materials and solutions to customers across the steel, energy, chemical and emerging technology sectors.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

