ABREL Reports Strong Demand as Birla Pravaah Sells 492 Units in 24 Hours

Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited (ABREL) said its subsidiary, Birla Estates Pvt. Ltd., has clocked sales of more than ₹1,800 crore at its new residential project, Birla Pravaah, in Gurugram.

The project is coming up in Sector 71 and includes 492 apartments. The company confirmed that every unit was booked within the first 24 hours of the launch. The quick sellout signals strong interest in premium housing across NCR.

Birla Pravaah covers 5.075 acres, with almost 70 percent of the layout planned as open green zones. The development features modern towers designed to offer privacy, comfort and contemporary interiors.

Homebuyers were particularly drawn to the project’s wide range of amenities. More than 30 facilities are included, covering wellness, sports areas, kids’ play zones and community-focused spaces, along with landscaped areas that add to the overall appeal.

KT Jithendran, MD & CEO of Birla Estates, said the project reflects the company’s effort to build spaces that add value to everyday living. He added that the response shows rising preference for high-quality residential developments in NCR.

The project’s location on Gurugram’s Southern Peripheral Road provides direct access to NH48, Golf Course Extension, Sohna Road and the Dwarka Expressway, improving connectivity for residents.

Birla Pravaah carries a Gold pre-certification from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). The development includes five towers, and some floors have just two homes for added privacy. The project offers 3 BHK and 3 BHK plus utility configurations, planned to bring in more daylight and ventilation.

The performance of Birla Pravaah adds to the strong response received for Birla Arika in Sector 31, where Phase 1 generated about ₹3,000 crore in sales across nearly 300 units, making it one of NCR’s recent standout luxury launches.

With both projects performing well, Birla Estates has strengthened its position in Gurugram’s premium housing market. Its local portfolio also includes Birla Navya in Sector 63A, further expanding its presence in the city.

