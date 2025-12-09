RateGain Links AI-Driven UNO Booking Engine with PayU to Strengthen Direct Hotel Bookings

RateGain Travel Technologies said on December 9 that its AI-led UNO Booking Engine is now integrated with PayU, giving hotels a stronger and more secure digital payment setup as the sector accelerates its shift towards online transactions.

The company said the partnership brings together two Indian technology firms with the goal of supporting a home-grown digital ecosystem. By linking RateGain’s AI-powered direct booking tools with PayU’s payment network, hotels can offer guests a smoother and more reliable payment experience.

The UNO Booking Engine uses AI to improve direct conversions by personalising the user journey, checking rate parity in real time, offering a quicker three-step checkout, and pushing relevant upsell options. With the PayU integration, hotels can now provide more than 100 domestic payment methods, including UPI, wallets, cards and Pay Later options, backed by full transaction security.

Ashish Sikka, Business Head for UNO Platforms at RateGain, said hotels increasingly look for an integrated technology stack that builds guest confidence while supporting profitability. He said the tie-up strengthens this goal by combining fast checkout with secure payments.

PayU’s Chief Growth and Marketing Officer, Vineet Sethi, said the collaboration fits with the company’s plan to support India’s travel industry with reliable payment solutions. He added that merging PayU’s checkout tools with RateGain’s AI-driven booking engine would help hotels deliver direct, secure and frictionless booking journeys.

RateGain said the move also aligns with its broader strategy to develop AI-first, India-built solutions for the global hospitality industry, helping domestic hotels stay competitive at a time of fast-changing digital travel behaviour.

Earlier this month, the company introduced Rev-AI Clarity, an AI assistant created to help car rental operators make quicker pricing and demand decisions across markets. The tool forms part of RateGain’s Rev-AI suite, designed to simplify multi-dashboard workflows used by revenue and commercial teams.

Last month, RateGain partnered with Arpón Enterprise, a hotel management solutions provider, to build an integrated platform aimed at enhancing revenue and improving operations. The platform focuses on automating decisions, maintaining price parity and boosting real-time profitability.

For the September quarter, the company reported a 2.3 percent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹51 crore from ₹52.2 crore a year ago. Revenue rose 6.4 percent to ₹295 crore, while EBITDA fell 11 percent to ₹53.6 crore. The EBITDA margin slipped to 18.2 percent from 22 percent in the corresponding quarter last year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com