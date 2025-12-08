Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended December 05, 2025

FPIS NET SELLERS IN 4 OUT OF 5 DAYS
The better-than-expected real GDP growth did little to improve FPI sentiments after the IMF rated India’s GDP data low on quality. The FPIs were net sellers in the first four days of the week, before the dovish monetary policy announcement on Friday resulted in scattered FPI buying. The RBI MPC cut repo rates by 25 bps while also committing additional liquidity infusion of ₹1 Trillion. To add to the good news; FY26 real GDP growth was upgraded by 50 bps to 7.3%, while FY26 CPI inflation expectations were lowered by another 60 bps to 2.0%.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO DECEMBER 05, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore)
|18,082.82
|1,777.41
|19,860.23
|11,089.48)
|30,949.71
|Jun-2025 (₹ Crore)
|8,466.77
|6,123.51
|14,590.28
|(22,153.36)
|(7,563.08)
|Jul-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(31,988.32)
|14,247.74
|(17,740.58)
|12,202.89
|(5,537.69)
|Aug-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(39,063.85)
|4,070.42
|(34,993.43)
|14,488.43
|(20,505.00)
|Sep-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(27,163.33)
|3,278.61
|(23,884.72)
|11,345.99
|(12,538.73)
|Oct-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,902.34
|10,707.97
|14,610.31
|20,987.58
|35,597.89
|Nov-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(15,659.31)
|11,894.69
|(3,764.62)
|6,601.09
|2,836.47
|Dec-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(10,123.23)
|(1,696.87)
|(11,820.10)
|(344.09)
|(12,164.19)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(2,19,983.54)
|64,490.32
|(1,55,493.22)
|77,848.37
|(77,644.85)
|# – Recent Data is up to December 05, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
Cumulative FPI flows for 2025 are still negative at ₹ (77,645) Crore. This comprised of ₹ (1,55,493) Crore net selling in equities, offset by ₹77,848 Crore net buying in debt. Within equities, secondary market selling was to the tune of ₹ (2,19,984) Crore; offset by IPO buying of ₹64,490 Crore. IPO flows were relatively quiet in the week with the Meesho and Aequs anchor and QIB flows to be manifested only next week.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to December 05, 2025, FPI net selling was heavy. Here are key market drivers.
Let us turn to granular FPI flows in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here are the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|10-Nov-25
|7,738.80
|7,738.80
|872.42
|872.42
|11-Nov-25
|-5,034.61
|2,704.19
|-567.76
|304.66
|12-Nov-25
|2,181.36
|4,885.55
|245.93
|550.59
|13-Nov-25
|-461.98
|4,423.57
|-52.12
|498.47
|14-Nov-25
|2,053.04
|6,476.61
|231.41
|729.88
|17-Nov-25
|-4,661.00
|1,815.61
|-525.23
|204.65
|18-Nov-25
|3,667.00
|5,482.61
|413.74
|618.39
|19-Nov-25
|-386.61
|5,096.00
|-43.62
|574.77
|20-Nov-25
|3,234.34
|8,330.34
|365.65
|940.42
|21-Nov-25
|449.83
|8,780.17
|50.71
|991.13
|24-Nov-25
|-1,616.74
|7,163.43
|-182.39
|808.74
|25-Nov-25
|-3,850.87
|3,312.56
|-431.75
|376.99
|26-Nov-25
|974.53
|4,287.09
|109.23
|486.22
|27-Nov-25
|5,020.50
|9,307.59
|562.43
|1,048.65
|28-Nov-25
|-503.55
|8,804.04
|-56.39
|992.26
|01-Dec-25
|-3,489.27
|5,314.77
|-390.06
|602.20
|02-Dec-25
|-846.04
|4,468.73
|-94.27
|507.93
|03-Dec-25
|-4,033.46
|435.27
|-448.72
|59.21
|04-Dec-25
|-4,752.40
|-4,317.13
|-526.46
|-467.25
|05-Dec-25
|1,301.07
|-3,016.06
|144.27
|-322.98
Data Source: NSDL
The coming week will see the markets reacting to several cues. Firstly, one can expect a positive market reaction from a dovish RBI policy. A lot will depend on whether the Fed also cuts rates next week. Eventually, it will boil down to how the FPIs see India from the perspectives of earnings growth, macro stability, and valuations!
